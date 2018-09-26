China meddling with US midterm elections, Donald Trump tells UN Security Council

US President Donald Trump at UN headquarters on September 25, 2018. (REUTERS) US President Donald Trump at UN headquarters on September 25, 2018. (REUTERS)

US President Donald Trump accused China of meddling with the mid-term Congressional elections in November because of hardline stance on trade.

Amid a bitter trade war between the two countries, Trump claimed that China has been trying to influence the result as it does not want him to win.

“They do not want me or us to win because I am the first president ever to challenge China on trade and we are winning on trade, we are winning at every level. We don’t want them to meddle or interfere in our upcoming election,” Trump told a UN Security Council meeting whose ostensible subject was on nonproliferation of weapons of mass destruction and Iran.

China rejected the charge.

“We did not and will not interfere in any country’s domestic affairs. We refuse to accept any unwarranted accusations against China,” the Chinese government’s top diplomat Wang Yi told the Security Council.

The US midterms elections are due to take place in November 2018. Trump himself is not up for re-election until 2020 but November’s voting will decide whether his Republican party can keep control of the US House of Representatives and the Senate.

In August this year, Trump also tweeted that China hacked Hillary Clintons private email server.

Hillary Clinton’s Emails, many of which are Classified Information, got hacked by China. Next move better be by the FBI & DOJ or, after all of their other missteps (Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Ohr, FISA, Dirty Dossier etc.), their credibility will be forever gone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2018

He said, “Hillary Clinton’s Emails, many of which are Classified Information, got hacked by China.”

China’s foreign ministry had denied Trump’s allegation. An editorial published in the Chinese state-run media accused Trump of “smearing China’s image as he desperately needs a scapegoat in the run-up to the midterm elections, so he can divert public attention from the troubles the White House has become mired in”.

US intelligence agency conclusions that Russia interfered in the 2016 US presidential vote have hung over Trump’s presidency. In July at a summit in Helsinki, Trump accepted Russian President Vladimir Putin’s denials and the US president describes investigations as a political witch hunt.

