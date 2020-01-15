China makes second attempt to raise Kashmir issue in UNSC

The country had earlier managed to hold informal closed-door consultations on Kashmir in the UNSC on August 16 The country had earlier managed to hold informal closed-door consultations on Kashmir in the UNSC on August 16

China has made a renewed attempt to raise the Kashmir issue in a closed-door meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) in New York, reported PTI. The closed-door meeting of the UNSC has been called to discuss an issue relating to an African country. China Wednesday made a request to deliberate on the Kashmir issue under the agenda of “Any Other Business Points”.

China’s bid to get the Kashmir issue on the agenda was thwarted by other members of the UNSC led by the US and France in December last year. Members, including the US and France have maintained that the Kashmir issue has to be discussed bilaterally.

The country had earlier managed to hold informal closed-door consultations on Kashmir in the UNSC on August 16, 11 days after India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 on August 5, but there were no statements or outcomes. US President Donald Trump, who received a call from Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan before the UNSC meeting, said India and Pakistan must reduce tensions over J&K through bilateral dialogue.

Barring China, no other UNSC member commented on the meeting after it ended given that it was an informal consultation.

China, known to be an all-weathered ally of Pakistan, has been critical of India’s reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir and has called the official bifurcation of the former state of Jammu and Kashmir into the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh as “unlawful” and “void”.

China has also reiterated its “consistent and clear” position on the Kashmir issue. “…it is a dispute left from history and it should be properly and peacefully resolved based on the UN charter, the relevant UNSC resolutions and other bilateral treaties and relevant side should resolve dispute through dialogue and consultations and uphold regional peace and stability.”

