China maintains its stance on India-Pakistan tensions, calls for ‘restraint’

"Both India and Pakistan are important countries in South Asia, and we hope both countries will take a view with the larger regional peace and stability in mind," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi before a meeting in Wuzhen, China, Wednesday, Feb 27, 2019. (PTI Photo)

Sticking to its stance, China Wednesday reiterated its position regarding growing tensions between India and Pakistan and continued to call for “restraint” from both countries. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said: “China’s position is clear. We hope the two countries can exercise restraint, engage in dialogue and take action to ensure peace and stability in the region.”

Lu added said that China has taken note of the recent development and the international community is following the issue closely. “Both India and Pakistan are important countries in South Asia, and we hope both countries will take a view with the larger regional peace and stability in mind,” he said.

In the MFA briefing on Tuesday, Lu had said that both countries should exercise restraint.

Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj who is currently in China for the Russia-India-China (RIC) Trilateral meeting in Wuzhen had said referring to the airstrikes in Pakistan’s Balakot that the objective was to act against a terror camp and that India does not wish to see a “further escalation.”

