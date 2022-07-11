China keen to improve ties with India, Communist Party leader tells Nepal minister

China is keen to improve its relationship with India as it will guarantee “an Asia free from outside interference”.

The subtle message, The Indian Expres has learnt, was conveyed by a senior leader of the ruling Communist Party of China, Liu Jianchao, during his meeting with Nepalese Foreign Minister Narayan Khadka Sunday evening.

Liu, who heads the Communist party’s international department, also flagged the role of the United States in wake of a series of agreements between the US and Nepal in recent months, sources said.

Liu raised in particular the Nepal Parliament’s ratification of the $500 million grant as part of the Millennium Challenge Corporation deal, and also Nepal’s stance on the war in Ukraine. Nepal has sided with the US and condemned US’s actions in Ukraine.

Sources said Khadka assured Liu that Nepal’s dealings with the US were development-centric and not related to security — and “in no way” directed against China.

Khadka also said normal and improved relations between China and India will have larger and positive impact for South Asia for its stability and peace.