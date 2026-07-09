China shoe factory fire: Several feared trapped, dead in Fujian; rescue operation on

China shoe factory fire in Fujian sparked a major rescue operation, with several people feared trapped and casualties feared, officials said.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiJul 9, 2026 05:26 PM IST
china fireVideos on social media showed flames engulfing the multi-storey shoe factory after the fire broke out and thick black smoke billowing in the sky. (Photo: X)
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A major fire broke out at a shoe factory in southeastern China’s Fujian on Thursday, and several people are feared trapped as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze and search and rescue operations were launched, reports stated.

The fire broke out at 12 pm  (local time) in the city of Jinjiang in Fujian province, and the cause of the fire remains unknown.

According to state broadcaster CCTV, casualties are feared in the incident, but it wasn’t immediately clear how many have been killed or injured.

Videos on social media showed flames engulfing the multi-storey shoe factory after the fire broke out and thick black smoke billowing in the sky, Reuters reported. Some people, who were trapped due to the fire, could be seen in the video on the rooftop.

According to a local firefighting official, rescue operation were still under and flames were still being doused, though open flames had largely been extinguished by around 5:40 pm (local time). At least 183 people and 35 vehicles were dispatched to the site of the incident by fire and rescue teams, Reuters reported.

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Express Global Desk

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