China: Interpol chief arrested for bribery

Meng Hongwei (Source: Reuters) Meng Hongwei (Source: Reuters)

China’s Ministry of Public Security on Monday said that the missing Interpol Chief Meng Hongwei has been placed under investigation for “taking bribes and suspected violations of law”. Meng, 65, is a vice minister of China’s Public Security Ministry and had been chief of Interpol since 2016 until he resigned by email on Sunday.

The statement said Meng’s “insistence on doing things in his own way meant he only had himself to blame for the investigation”. The statement also said that a task force would be set up to go after Meng’s associates.

Meng was reported missing by his wife in late September after travelling from Interpol HQ in France to China, and China only revealed on Sunday that Meng had been detained on his arrival in the country. He is the latest target of President Xi’s anti-corruption campaign. Corruption is a capital offence in China carrying the death sentence.

During a press conference Monday, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman did not say specify whether the alleged crimes that Meng was accused of were committed during Meng’s Interpol presidency or before it.

Interpol coordinates law enforcement activities among 192 member countries.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App