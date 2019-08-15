China describes Hong Kong protests as ‘near terrorism’, sends forces near border

Beijing may be preparing to act against mass demonstrations in Hong Kong as Chinese paramilitary forces conducted exercises across the border from the Asian financial hub and described the protests as “near terrorism”, reported Reuters.

Advertising

The US is concerned over the gathering of hundreds of members of the People’s Armed Police at a Shenzhen sports stadium where parking lots were filled by more than 100 dark-painted paramilitary vehicles. They could be used to break up protests across the border in Hong Kong.

Chinese paramilitary forces conducted exercises across the border from Hong Kong on Thursday, raising fears that Beijing may be preparing to act against mass demonstrations in the Asian financial hub it has described as “near terrorism”.

As more street clashes followed ugly and chaotic scenes at the Hong Kong airport two days ago, China reiterated Wednesday that Hong Kong’s protests were “near terrorism”. Protesters yesterday set upon two men they suspected of being government sympathisers, at the airport.

Advertising

At least 17 people were arrested on Wednesday, bringing the total number detained since June to 748, police told a news conference, adding that police stations have been surrounded and attacked 76 times during the crisis, a Reuters report said.

Recession Fears

On Thursday, Hong Kong’s airport resumed normal operations after activists forced the cancellation of nearly 1,000 flights this week, the airport authority said, but security remained tight.

However, protesters expressed remorse after a peaceful sit-in turned violent this week in one of the world’s busiest airports.

There are speculations that the clashes might have eroded the broad support the movement has so far attracted in Hong Kong and added to the city’s faltering economy.

The protests could push Hong Kong into a recession, research firm Capital Economics said, and risked “an even worse outcome if a further escalation triggers capital flight”.

Hong Kong’s property market, one of the world’s most expensive, would be hit hard in that scenario, it added. Financial Secretary Paul Chan unveiled a series of measures worth HK$19.1 billion ($2.44 billion) on Thursday to tackle economic headwinds, but he said it was not related to political pressure from the protests.

Hong Kong unveils $2.4 bln economic support package as protests weigh in

As escalating political protests and the prolonged Sino-US trade war weighed heavily on the Asian financial centre, Hong Kong’s government announced an economic support package worth HK$19.1 billion ($2.44 billion) on Thursday.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan unveiled the plan at a news conference, after saying the government is expecting to lower its 2019 GDP growth forecast to 0%-1%, from the original 2-3%.

Chan said the measures include subsidies for the underprivileged and business enterprises. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam last week warned the next downturn will hit the city’s economy like a “tsunami”, and said her administration will be “more daring” in supporting growth. Hong Kong will release second-quarter data and its latest economic forecasts on Aug. 16.

(With inputs from Agencies)