scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 19, 2022

China gives tacit nod to Pak’s move to scrap CPEC Authority amid reports of rift over tardy progress, security

China has taken a note of the relevant information, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a media briefing here when asked about Pakistan government's decision to scrap the CPEC Authority, an official body constituted by the previous Imran Khan government.

China understands the efforts of the Pakistani side dedicated to integrating resources, improving efficiency and adjusting institutions, Wang said. (Representative image)

China on Friday tacitly endorsed Pakistan’s decision to scrap the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority amid reports of growing rift between the all-weather friends over the slow pace of the USD 60 billion project and Islamabad’s failure to provide credible security to hundreds of Chinese personnel working on a host of projects.

China has taken a note of the relevant information, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a media briefing here when asked about Pakistan government’s decision to scrap the CPEC Authority, an official body constituted by the previous Imran Khan government.

“China understands the efforts of the Pakistani side dedicated to integrating resources, improving efficiency and adjusting institutions,” Wang said without directly stating whether Beijing has given consent to Pakistan on the scrapping of the CPEC Authority.

“We believe that future communications will be even closer and smoother and CPEC building will achieve the greatest results,” Wang said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Bridgerton’ season 2 star Charithra Chandran on why she may ...Premium
‘Bridgerton’ season 2 star Charithra Chandran on why she may ...
Newsmaker | Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the giant killer and youngest Union C...Premium
Newsmaker | Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the giant killer and youngest Union C...
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...Premium
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a sp...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a sp...

Before the decision to scrap the CPEC Authority, Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque met China’s External Security Commissioner of the Foreign Ministry Cheng Guoping on August 16.

While the details of the meeting were not disclosed, a Chinese Foreign Ministry press release said the two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on China-Pakistan relations, counter-terrorism and security cooperation between the two countries, among other things.

On Wednesday, media reports from Pakistan said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to abolish CPEC Authority but the decision is subjected to getting the consent of China, which reportedly spent so far about USD 28 billion on a host of CPEC projects, whose progress was stalled due reasons of security as well as tardy implementation by the Pakistan government.

Advertisement

Launched in 2015, CPEC, which connects Gwadar Port in Pakistan’s Balochistan with China’s Xinjiang province, is the flagship project of China’s ambitious multi-billion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). India has objected to CPEC as it is being laid through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Recent reports said trouble is brewing between the all-weather friends with China increasingly getting critical of Pakistan’s failure in protecting hundreds of Chinese workers who came under periodic attacks from the militant groups.

In April, three Chinese were killed in a suicide bombing in Karachi University by Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), which opposed China’s investments in Balochistan.

Advertisement

With recurring attacks, China is reportedly pressing Pakistan to permit the Chinese agencies to provide security for their personnel which according to press reports, Islamabad is resisting as it meant boots on the ground for Chinese armed forces.

Beijing is also concerned over the acute financial crisis faced by Pakistan, prompting it to step in periodically to bail it out with induction of foreign exchange loans.

Pakistani daily The Express Tribune reported on August 18 that the Chinese authorities were irritated because of Pakistan’s decision to put CPEC on the back burner over the past four years.

They were particularly irked by Islamabad’s failure to honour its contractual obligations under the CPEC framework, the report said.

The CPEC projects were also facing delays because of the change in taxation policies by the last government in violation of commitments given to China, the report said.

Advertisement

The previous Imran Khan government had last year withdrawn the sales tax exemption on imports. Under the initial CPEC plan, Special Economic Zones (SEZs) were supposed to be ready by 2020, but in the last four years, there has been zero progress on them, the report said.

First published on: 19-08-2022 at 08:24:23 pm
Next Story

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone perform Griha Pravesh pooja at their new Alibaug home, see photos

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022

2

'Two wickets down, one to go': BJP tears into AAP after CBI raid on Manish Sisodia

3

Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed' in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch

4

TV actor Nupur Alankar quits industry, takes sanyas: ‘My husband has freed me, I am headed to Himalayas’

5

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, and photos

Featured Stories

How Serena Williams dominated tennis and transformed it
How Serena Williams dominated tennis and transformed it
Government blocks YouTube channels: I&B ministry's take-down procedur...
Government blocks YouTube channels: I&B ministry's take-down procedur...
Explained: Mumbai's iconic double decker buses—why they were phased out, ...
Explained: Mumbai's iconic double decker buses—why they were phased out, ...
Explained: Who was Lord Curzon, the Viceroy of India who partitioned Beng...
Explained: Who was Lord Curzon, the Viceroy of India who partitioned Beng...
The Brothers Yadav start with a tumble, over aides at official meetings
The Brothers Yadav start with a tumble, over aides at official meetings
His stock down in BJP, Dilip Ghosh subject of TMC rumours again
His stock down in BJP, Dilip Ghosh subject of TMC rumours again
Finnish PM takes drugs test after party video causes stir

Finnish PM takes drugs test after party video causes stir

National integration and commitment to democracy have been weakening in India
Ashutosh Varshney writes

National integration and commitment to democracy have been weakening in India

How Serena Williams dominated tennis and transformed it
Opinion

How Serena Williams dominated tennis and transformed it

Mumbai's double decker buses — why they were phased out, why they have returned
Explained

Mumbai's double decker buses — why they were phased out, why they have returned

How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signals
Gadkari out, Fadnavis in

How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signals

Premium
Who was Lord Curzon, the Viceroy of India who partitioned Bengal in 1905?
Explained

Who was Lord Curzon, the Viceroy of India who partitioned Bengal in 1905?

'What happens to our GPUs?': Indian crypto miners worried as Ethereum moves to Proof-of-Stake

'What happens to our GPUs?': Indian crypto miners worried as Ethereum moves to Proof-of-Stake

Why a majority of Muslims chose to stay back in a ‘secular’ India
ICYMI

Why a majority of Muslims chose to stay back in a ‘secular’ India

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 19: Latest News
Advertisement