Monday, January 25, 2021
Eight injured, 3 missing in gas pipeline explosion in China

The explosion occurred around 6 am (local time) near a residential area in Jinzhou district of Dalian.

By: PTI | Beijing | January 25, 2021 11:32:32 am
Eight injured, 3 missing in gas pipeline explosion in ChinaEight people were injured and three others went missing after a natural gas pipe exploded in northeast China's port city of Dalian on Monday, local authorities said.

Eight people were injured by shattered window glass and have been sent to the hospital, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The fire has been put out, and an initial investigation has found that the explosion was caused by a leakage of the natural gas pipeline, it said.

