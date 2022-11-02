scorecardresearch
Chinese zone that hosts Foxconn’s Zhengzhou plant imposes fresh lockdown

The Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone, which hosts a major plant belonging to Apple iPhone manufacturer Foxconn, is imposing a fresh lockdown

Chinese zone that hosts Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant imposes fresh lockdown.

The Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone, which hosts a major plant belonging to Apple iPhone manufacturer Foxconn, said on Wednesday it will with immediate effect impose a fresh lockdown until Nov. 9.

Also read | iPhone factory worker walked 40 km to escape Covid lockdown in China

All residents in the area will be barred from going out and only approved vehicles will be allowed on the roads, according to a notice from the zone. It did not specify how the measures might be applied to Foxconn, which has in recent weeks been working to quell worker discontent at the plant over Covid-19 curbs.

Foxconn did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

