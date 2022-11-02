Chinese zone that hosts Foxconn’s Zhengzhou plant imposes fresh lockdown

The Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone, which hosts a major plant belonging to Apple iPhone manufacturer Foxconn, said on Wednesday it will with immediate effect impose a fresh lockdown until Nov. 9.

All residents in the area will be barred from going out and only approved vehicles will be allowed on the roads, according to a notice from the zone. It did not specify how the measures might be applied to Foxconn, which has in recent weeks been working to quell worker discontent at the plant over Covid-19 curbs.

Foxconn did not immediately respond to a request for comment.