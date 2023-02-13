scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
China says US flew more than 10 high-altitude balloons over Chinese airspace

China's assertion comes after the United States earlier this month shot down what it says was a Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina.

The suspected Chinese spy balloon drifts to the ocean after being shot down off the coast in Surfside Beach (Reuters)
China said on Monday that US high altitude balloons had flown over its airspace without permission more than 10 times since the beginning of January 2022.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin, responding to a question at a regular media briefing in Beijing, did not provide further details.

Asked how China had responded to the flights, Wang said China’s response to such incidents is responsible and professional.

China’s assertion comes after the United States earlier this month shot down what it says was a Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina. Beijing says the balloon was a civilian research craft and accused Washington of overreacting.

The US military has subsequently shot down three other flying objects over North America.

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 14:49 IST
