Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
China firmly opposed to US blacklist on Chinese entities, will take countermeasures

Wenbin said China will resolutely safeguard its national sovereignty and legitimate rights and interests.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin speaks during a news conference in Beijing, China March 3, 2022. (REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins)
China said it will take countermeasures against US entities that undermine Chinese sovereignty, its foreign ministry said at a press conference on Wednesday.

China foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the announcement at the start of a regular press briefing, after the United States shot down a Chinese balloon and said it would sanction six companies linked to China’s suspected surveillance balloon programme.

Also Read |US, China trade spying charges: Why are balloons usually sent into air, can they be used for surveillance?

“The US has abused force, overreacted, escalated the situation, and used this as a pretext to illegally sanction Chinese companies and institutions,” Wenbin said.

“China is firmly opposed to this and will take countermeasures against relevant US entities that undermine China’s sovereignty and security in accordance with the law.

Wenbin said China will resolutely safeguard its national sovereignty and legitimate rights and interests. US President Joe Biden’s administration added six Chinese entities connected to Beijing’s suspected surveillance balloon program to an export blacklist.

The new restrictions come after the White House said it would consider broader efforts to “expose and address” China’s larger surveillance activities that threaten US national security and allies.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 14:48 IST
