No Russia or Gulf: China puts weight behind third route to Europe

China is stepping up investment in the Middle Corridor, a multimodal trade route linking China with Europe through Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey, as Beijing seeks to reduce dependence on routes passing through Russia and conflict-hit parts of West Asia. According to the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post (SCMP), the corridor combines rail, road and maritime transport and is emerging as a strategic alternative amid geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions.

The report said that cargo travelling via the Middle Corridor can reach Europe in 15-18 days, compared with 45-60 days by conventional sea routes. The route has attracted growing attention from exporters looking for faster deliveries while avoiding security risks linked to the Red Sea and sanctions-related uncertainties surrounding Russia.

However, experts quoted by the SCMP cautioned that the corridor still suffers from limited capacity, higher freight costs than maritime shipping, multiple border crossings and infrastructure constraints, particularly at Caspian Sea ports and railway gauge transfer points.

Chinese firms deepen infrastructure investments

According to the SCMP, Chinese state-owned companies have invested hundreds of millions of dollars in infrastructure supporting the corridor. Beijing has reportedly provided around $70 million in grants and additional equipment for the Port of Baku in Azerbaijan, while Chinese firms have participated in the development of the Aktau Port in Kazakhstan.

The investments form part of broader efforts to improve connectivity across the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), also known as the Middle Corridor.

Route gains importance after the Ukraine war

The Middle Corridor has become increasingly significant since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine disrupted the traditional northern rail route linking China and Europe. Earlier reporting by the SCMP noted that many logistics operators reduced reliance on Russian transit because of sanctions, insurance concerns and commercial risks, accelerating interest in alternative Eurasian corridors.

Recent analysis by the World Economic Forum says the corridor is becoming an important component of global supply chain diversification as governments and businesses seek greater resilience against geopolitical shocks. The route also strengthens transport links between Central Asia, the Caucasus and European markets.

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Strategic opportunity and persistent challenges

Analysts say the corridor offers China greater flexibility by reducing exposure to both Russian transit risks and instability affecting Middle Eastern shipping lanes. At the same time, Europe views the route as a way to diversify trade links and improve access to Central Asia.

Despite its strategic value, experts note that the Middle Corridor is unlikely to replace traditional maritime shipping in the near future. Infrastructure gaps, fragmented customs procedures, limited port capacity and higher logistics costs remain major obstacles to handling large cargo volumes efficiently, according to analyses by the World Economic Forum.

Why it matters

The growing investment reflects a broader shift in global trade logistics as companies and governments seek alternative transport corridors that are less vulnerable to wars, sanctions and maritime disruptions. If infrastructure upgrades continue, the Middle Corridor could play a larger role in connecting Asia and Europe, although experts say substantial investment and greater regional coordination will be needed before it can rival established sea and rail routes.