China struck by 6.3 magnitude earthquake, over 8,600 people likely affected

Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation as impact assessments and local response efforts progress.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readUpdated: Jun 16, 2026 03:42 PM IST
earthquake china (1)The quake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 km. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck Haixi prefecture in Qinghai province in northwest China on Tuesday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center. The quake occurred at 09:06 UTC (5:06 pm local time) and had a shallow depth of 10 km, Reuters reported.

The Global Disaster Alert and Coordination System (GDACS) assigned the earthquake a score of 2 based on its ShakeMap model, indicating limited expected impact. Preliminary estimates showed that around 8,660 people were exposed to shaking of Modified Mercalli Intensity (MMI) VII or higher, a level capable of causing moderate damage to weaker structures.

china

Initial assessments suggested shaking ranging from moderate to severe in parts of the affected region. However, there were no immediate reports of significant damage or casualties.

Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation as impact assessments and local response efforts progress.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 16: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments