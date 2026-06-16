China struck by 6.3 magnitude earthquake, over 8,600 people likely affected

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck Haixi prefecture in Qinghai province in northwest China on Tuesday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center. The quake occurred at 09:06 UTC (5:06 pm local time) and had a shallow depth of 10 km, Reuters reported.

The Global Disaster Alert and Coordination System (GDACS) assigned the earthquake a score of 2 based on its ShakeMap model, indicating limited expected impact. Preliminary estimates showed that around 8,660 people were exposed to shaking of Modified Mercalli Intensity (MMI) VII or higher, a level capable of causing moderate damage to weaker structures.

Initial assessments suggested shaking ranging from moderate to severe in parts of the affected region. However, there were no immediate reports of significant damage or casualties.