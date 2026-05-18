Two dead as earthquake hits southwest China; thousands evacuate, buildings collapse

Communication ​and power lines, water ⁠and gas supply in the impact area ‌were ⁠however operating normally.

An earthqauke of 5.2 earthquake hit China’s Guangxi early on Monday, killing at least two people.

As many as 13 buildings collapsed, and over 7,000 people in Liuzhou city were also forced to evacuate as rescue operations were carried out.

Authorities warned ​of ​transport disruptions as they ​inspected ​the strength of the rail line infrastructure.

Two were confirmed dead while one is still ‌missing. Four people were admitted to the hospital with injuries, although none of them were critical, state ⁠news agency ⁠Xinhua and state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Communication ​and power lines, water ⁠and gas supply in the impact area ‌were ⁠however operating normally.