Ahead of 2022 Beijing Olympics, China launches 350km/h driverless bullet train

Ever heard of a train covering a distance of more than 100 miles in less than an hour, and too with no one in the driver’s seat?

In the run-up to 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, China has launched such a driverless bullet train from the capital city to Zhangjiakou, another city that will be hosting the event, cutting short the travel time for a 108-mile journey from three hours to just 47 minutes, reported CNN Travel.

The train has 10 stoppages, many of which — including Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou — will be close to the venues of the event. The train is capable of running at speeds up to 350km per hour.

Taking about four years to build, the line became operational on December 30. The coaches of the train are equipped with 5G signals, intelligent lighting and 2,718 sensors to get real-time data needed to detect any operational abnormalities. Meanwhile, each seat comes with a touch-screen control panel and wireless charging point.

Considering the requirements of the Winter Olympics, it has larger storage areas accessible by QR codes, a dining car that can be transformed into a media room and removable seats to facilitate wheelchair-bound Paralympians.

