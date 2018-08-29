Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected
  China denies Donald Trump's claim it hacked Hillary Clinton's emails

China denies Donald Trump’s claim it hacked Hillary Clinton’s emails

Trump tweeted shortly after midnight that China had hacked Clinton's emails, without offering any evidence, and suggested that the FBI and Department of Justice should investigate.

By: AP | Beijing | Published: August 29, 2018 5:39:18 pm
Grammy Award, Grammy Award 2018, Hillary Clinton, Democrat Hillary Clinton, Fire and Fury, World News, Latest World News, Indian Express, Indian Express News Hillary Clinton (AP)
China has denied an accusation by US President Donald Trump that it hacked the emails of Hillary Clinton, his Democratic opponent in the 2016 election. Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular briefing today that “We are firmly opposed to all forms of cyberattacks and espionage.”

Trump tweeted shortly after midnight that China had hacked Clinton’s emails, without offering any evidence, and suggested that the FBI and Department of Justice should investigate.

US intelligence agencies have accused Russia of involvement in the hacking of Democratic emails during the election campaign.

