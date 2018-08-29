China denies Donald Trump’s claim it hacked Hillary Clinton’s emails

Hillary Clinton (AP) Hillary Clinton (AP)

China has denied an accusation by US President Donald Trump that it hacked the emails of Hillary Clinton, his Democratic opponent in the 2016 election. Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular briefing today that “We are firmly opposed to all forms of cyberattacks and espionage.”

Trump tweeted shortly after midnight that China had hacked Clinton’s emails, without offering any evidence, and suggested that the FBI and Department of Justice should investigate.

US intelligence agencies have accused Russia of involvement in the hacking of Democratic emails during the election campaign.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App