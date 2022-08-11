scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 11, 2022

China delays bid by US and India to sanction Pakistan militant at UN

India and the United States wanted Abdul Rauf Azhar to be subjected to a global travel ban and asset freeze.

By: Reuters | United Nations |
August 11, 2022 10:19:04 am
United Nations. (File photo)

China delayed on Wednesday a proposal by the United States and India to sanction at the UN Security Council a top commander in the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant group, diplomats said.

India and the United States wanted Abdul Rauf Azhar to be subjected to a global travel ban and asset freeze. Such a move has to be agreed by all 15 members of a Security Council sanctions committee.

“We placed a hold because we need more time to study the case. Placing holds is provided for by the Committee guidelines, and there have been quite a number of similar holds by Committee members on listing requests,” a spokesperson for China’s mission to the United Nations told Reuters.

The US Treasury designated Azhar in 2010, accusing him of urging Pakistanis to engage in militant activities and organise suicide attacks in India.

The United States respects other countries’ need to verify that a sanctions proposal meets their “domestic evidentiary threshold to justify a listing at the UN,” a spokesperson for the US mission to the United Nations said on Wednesday.

“The United States values cooperation with our Security Council partners to effectively use this tool in an apolitical way to stop terrorists from exploiting the global order to do their misdeeds,” the spokesperson said.

First published on: 11-08-2022 at 10:19:04 am
