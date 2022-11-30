scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022
China Covid Protests Live Updates: ‘Protesters in China should not be harmed or coerced,’ says US

China Covid Protests Live Updates, November 30, 2022: On the rising protests in the country, China's foreign ministry said, “China is a country with rule of law and all rights and freedoms of Chinese citizens are protected but they must be exercised within the framework of the law.”

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: November 30, 2022 9:09:24 am
Protesters in New York gather near the Chinese consulate to stand in solidarity with their counterparts around the world demonstrating against China's severe anti-virus restrictions, on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (Photo: AP)

China Covid Protests Live Updates, November 30, 2022: Protesters in China opposing Covid-19 lockdowns should not be physically harmed or intimidated, White House National Security Spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday. Kirby said, “We don’t want to see protesters physically harmed, intimidated or coerced in any way. That’s what peaceful protest is all about and that’s what we have continued to stand up for whether it’s in China or Iran or elsewhere around the world.”

Meanwhile, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau supported the Chinese protesters’ right to express themselves. He said that “everyone in China should be allowed to protest and express themselves, and should be allowed to share their perspectives and indeed protest.” “Canadians are watching very closely,” Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa.

Chinese police personnel have been flooding now-empty protest sites in cities across the country as China’s top security agency has called for a crackdown on “hostile forces”, BBC reported. Over the weekend, thousands took to the streets to demand an end to the country’s sever Covid measures and some even making rare calls for President Xi Jinping to stand down. But protests started to wane early this week, after police were deployed in full force.

Live Blog

09:07 (IST)30 Nov 2022
Canada's Trudeau says people in China should be allowed to protest

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday that everyone in China should be allowed to protest and express themselves, and that Canadians were closely watching the protests against the country's zero-COVID policy.

A report by Reuters highlights what Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa. He said, 'Canadians are watching very closely, everyone in China should be allowed to express themselves, should be allowed to share their perspectives and indeed protest.' 'We're going to continue to ensure that China knows we'll stand up for human rights, we'll stand with people who are expressing themselves,' he added.

China is currently witnessing the biggest wave of civil disobedience since Chinese President Xi Jinping took power a decade ago. Citizens are protesting the stringent zero-COVID policy, that has been put in place by the Chinese government. Triggered by the death of 10 people in Urumqi fire over the weekend, protesters took to the streets to demonstrate their anger against the revival of censorship and demanded Xi Jinping to step down by holding up blank sheets of paper. China police have been in force on its streets to prevent further protests. 

08:59 (IST)30 Nov 2022
White House: China protesters should not be harmed or coerced

Protesters in China opposing COVID-19 lockdowns should not be physically harmed or intimidated, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday.

According to a report by Reuters, Kirby told CNN, 'We don't want to see protesters physically harmed, intimidated or coerced in any way. That's what peaceful protest is all about and that's what we have continued to stand up for whether it's in China or Iran or elsewhere around the world...' (Reuters)

08:56 (IST)30 Nov 2022
Good morning!

Follow this space for latest updates from China!

Students sent home, police on patrol as China curbs protests

Protesters cross the West Side Highway along 42nd Street as they gather near the Chinese consulate to stand in solidarity with their counterparts around the world demonstrating against China's severe anti-virus restrictions. (AP Photo)

Chinese universities sent students home and police fanned out in Beijing and Shanghai to prevent more protests Tuesday after crowds angered by severe anti-virus restrictions called for leader Xi Jinping to resign in the biggest show of public dissent in decades. Security forces have detained an unknown number of people and stepped up surveillance. With police out in force, there was no word of protests Tuesday in Beijing, Shanghai or other major mainland cities that saw crowds rally over the weekend. Read more.

Explained: How the US response to China protests is different from its Iran reaction

The White House on Monday reacted to the scenes of Chinese citizens protesting against the country’s zero-COVID policies and the revival of widespread censorship. In a statement, John F. Kirby, a spokesperson for the National Security Council, the administration said only: “We’ve long said everyone has the right to peacefully protest, in the United States and around the world.” The statement was in sharp contrast to the repeated condemnations of Iranian authorities for their months long efforts to put down protests against Iran’s government, and particularly their enforcement of regulations that women must wear a hijab. Read more here.

BBC playing victim, says China after allegations of assault on reporter

China's foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian Tuesday told a regular news conference in Beijing that the BBC is "maliciously playing the victim" as he addressed the detention of a journalist from the public service broadcaster. Edward Lawrence, the BBC journalist, was covering the protests that erupted in Shanghai over the weekend, when he was detained and assaulted by China police, the BBC claimed.

The ministry added that journalists should not engage in activities unrelated to their role, according to a report by Reuters.

Moreover, as UK condemned the detention of the BBC journalist, China's foreign ministry attacked UK and said that it should 'stop the hypocritical double standards.'

It also responded to UK's comment on lockdown protests in the country. It said that the British police were violent towards lockdown protesters in the United Kingdom.

First published on: 30-11-2022 at 08:18:20 am
