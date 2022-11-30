China Covid Protests Live Updates: ‘Protesters in China should not be harmed or coerced,’ says US

Protesters cross the West Side Highway along 42nd Street as they gather near the Chinese consulate to stand in solidarity with their counterparts around the world demonstrating against China's severe anti-virus restrictions. (AP Photo)

Chinese universities sent students home and police fanned out in Beijing and Shanghai to prevent more protests Tuesday after crowds angered by severe anti-virus restrictions called for leader Xi Jinping to resign in the biggest show of public dissent in decades. Security forces have detained an unknown number of people and stepped up surveillance. With police out in force, there was no word of protests Tuesday in Beijing, Shanghai or other major mainland cities that saw crowds rally over the weekend. Read more.

The White House on Monday reacted to the scenes of Chinese citizens protesting against the country’s zero-COVID policies and the revival of widespread censorship. In a statement, John F. Kirby, a spokesperson for the National Security Council, the administration said only: “We’ve long said everyone has the right to peacefully protest, in the United States and around the world.” The statement was in sharp contrast to the repeated condemnations of Iranian authorities for their months long efforts to put down protests against Iran’s government, and particularly their enforcement of regulations that women must wear a hijab. Read more here.

BBC playing victim, says China after allegations of assault on reporter

China's foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian Tuesday told a regular news conference in Beijing that the BBC is "maliciously playing the victim" as he addressed the detention of a journalist from the public service broadcaster. Edward Lawrence, the BBC journalist, was covering the protests that erupted in Shanghai over the weekend, when he was detained and assaulted by China police, the BBC claimed.

The ministry added that journalists should not engage in activities unrelated to their role, according to a report by Reuters.

Moreover, as UK condemned the detention of the BBC journalist, China's foreign ministry attacked UK and said that it should 'stop the hypocritical double standards.'

It also responded to UK's comment on lockdown protests in the country. It said that the British police were violent towards lockdown protesters in the United Kingdom.