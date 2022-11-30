China Covid Protests Live Updates: ‘Protesters in China should not be harmed or coerced,’ says US

China Covid Protests Live Updates, November 30, 2022: Protesters in China opposing Covid-19 lockdowns should not be physically harmed or intimidated, White House National Security Spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday. Kirby said, “We don’t want to see protesters physically harmed, intimidated or coerced in any way. That’s what peaceful protest is all about and that’s what we have continued to stand up for whether it’s in China or Iran or elsewhere around the world.”
Meanwhile, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau supported the Chinese protesters’ right to express themselves. He said that “everyone in China should be allowed to protest and express themselves, and should be allowed to share their perspectives and indeed protest.” “Canadians are watching very closely,” Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa.
Chinese police personnel have been flooding now-empty protest sites in cities across the country as China’s top security agency has called for a crackdown on “hostile forces”, BBC reported. Over the weekend, thousands took to the streets to demand an end to the country’s sever Covid measures and some even making rare calls for President Xi Jinping to stand down. But protests started to wane early this week, after police were deployed in full force.
A report by Reuters highlights what Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa. He said, 'Canadians are watching very closely, everyone in China should be allowed to express themselves, should be allowed to share their perspectives and indeed protest.' 'We're going to continue to ensure that China knows we'll stand up for human rights, we'll stand with people who are expressing themselves,' he added.
China is currently witnessing the biggest wave of civil disobedience since Chinese President Xi Jinping took power a decade ago. Citizens are protesting the stringent zero-COVID policy, that has been put in place by the Chinese government. Triggered by the death of 10 people in Urumqi fire over the weekend, protesters took to the streets to demonstrate their anger against the revival of censorship and demanded Xi Jinping to step down by holding up blank sheets of paper. China police have been in force on its streets to prevent further protests.
According to a report by Reuters, Kirby told CNN, 'We don't want to see protesters physically harmed, intimidated or coerced in any way. That's what peaceful protest is all about and that's what we have continued to stand up for whether it's in China or Iran or elsewhere around the world...' (Reuters)
