China Covid Protests Live Updates: Clashes break out in Shanghai amid calls for Xi Jinping’s resignation

China Covid Protests Live Updates: Protests against strict Covid measures in China have spread to the biggest cities in the country, including the financial hub Shanghai, where hundreds of demonstrators clashed with the police on Sunday and some even called for President Xi Jinping to resign.
Even as much of the world has lifted most restrictions, China has stuck with zero-Covid policy. China’s case numbers have hit record highs for days, with over 40,000 new infections on Sunday, prompting more lockdowns in cities across the country. In the past few weeks, tens of millions of people have been confined to their homes across more than 50 cities and towns, leading to restlessness and anger among the Chinese people.
In the early hours of Monday, nearly 1,000 people gathered in the capital Beijing, refusing to disperse. “We don’t want masks, we want freedom. We don’t want Covid tests, we want freedom,” they chanted. During the weekend, protesters in cities including Wuhan and Lanzhou overturned Covid testing facilities, while students gathered on campuses across China in actions that were sparked by anger over an apartment fire late last week in the far western city of Urumqi that killed 10 people. The deadly fire fuelled speculation that Covid curbs in the city, parts of which had been under lockdown for 100 days, had hindered rescue and escape, which city officials denied. Meanwhile, in the central city of Wuhan, where the pandemic began three years ago, videos on social media showed hundreds of residents take to the streets, smashing through metal barricades, overturning Covid testing tents and demanding an end to lockdowns.
Chinese stocks slumped on Monday as recent monetary easing measures failed to offset investor worries about protests against strict COVID-19 curbs in the world's second-largest economy, while the yuan weakened versus the dollar.
Also, a U.S. crackdown on Chinese tech giants citing national security concerns weighed on shares of tech firms. China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index fell as much as 2.7% in early trade, on track for its worst day in a month. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index plunged as much as 4.2%.
The onshore yuan weakened as much as 1.1% to 7.2435 per dollar at one point, the softest level since Nov. 10. It last traded at 7.2004 around midday. 'The social unrest in China has fuelled concerns over the social instability in the country and that the road to reopening could be a bumpy one,' said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong. Read more.
It is believed the current protests are a result of the public’s long-term dissatisfaction with the policy – which has come to the fore because of a recent incident. Following a fire that killed 10 people in a high-rise building in Urumqi, the capital of the restive Xinjiang region in northwest China on Thursday, crowds took to the streets, chanting “End the lockdown!” and pumping their fists in the air, according to the AP. The crowd’s anger was heightened by the belief that the forced lockdown led to a greater number of deaths and difficulty in evacuation.
Interestingly, Xinjiang is also where a significant Uyghur population (an ethnic minority in China) resides. Many international organisations and governments in the West have alleged over the years that the treatment of Uyghurs amounts to a severe human rights violations at the hand of the Chinese government. Therefore, protests in Xinjiang are especially risky. Read more.
China posted another record high COVID-19 infections on Monday, after an extraordinary weekend of protests across the country over restrictive coronavirus curbs, in scenes unprecedented since President Xi Jinping assumed power a decade ago.
Stocks and oil slid sharply on Monday as the rare protests raised worries about the management of China's zero-COVID policy and its impact on the world's second-largest economy, while Chinese censors scrambled to remove related images and posts.
China earlier this month sought to make the curbs more targeted and less onerous, prompting speculation that it will soon begin moving towards full reopening, but a resurgence in cases has thwarted investor hopes for significant easing anytime soon.
Many analysts say China is unlikely to begin significant reopening before March or April at the earliest, and experts warn that China needs to ramp up its vaccination efforts as well.
In the early hours of Monday, one group chanted “we don't want COVID tests, we want freedom” while brandishing blank white pieces of paper, which have become a symbol of protest in China in recent days.
China on Monday reported a fifth straight daily record of new local cases of 40,052, up from 39,506 a day earlier. Mega-cities Guangzhou and Chongqing, with thousands of cases, are struggling to contain outbreaks while hundreds of infections were recorded in several cities across the country on Sunday. (Reuters)
Protests against China’s heavy Covid-19 curbs spread to more cities, including the financial hub Shanghai on Sunday, nearly three years into the pandemic, with a fresh wave of anger sparked by a deadly fire in the country’s far west.
