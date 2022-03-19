scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, March 19, 2022
Must Read

China reports 2 Covid-19 deaths, first in more than one year

The deaths, both in northeastern Jilin province, bring the country's coronavirus death toll to 4,638.

By: AP | Beijing |
March 19, 2022 8:43:33 am
A worker takes a swab sample for a Covid-19 test at a mobile testing site on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

China’s national health authorities reported two COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, the first recorded rise in the death toll since January 2021, as the country battles an omicron-driven surge.

The deaths, both in northeastern Jilin province, bring the country’s coronavirus death toll to 4,638.

China reported 2,157 new COVID-19 cases from community transmission on Saturday, with the majority in Jilin. The province has instituted a travel ban, with people needing permission from police to travel across borders.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

China had recorded 4,636 deaths since the pandemic began in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019.

It revised its death toll once in April 2020, adding in new deaths that were not initially counted as the pandemic overwhelmed the city’s hospitals and other systems.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 19: Latest News

Advertisement