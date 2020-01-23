Coronavirus: After Wuhan, China suspends public transport in Huanggang city

People walk past the closed Hankou Railway Station after the city was locked down following the outbreak of a new coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 23, 2020. (Reuters) People walk past the closed Hankou Railway Station after the city was locked down following the outbreak of a new coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 23, 2020. (Reuters)

Hours after China suspended most public transport in Wuhan city, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, authorities in neighbouring Huanggang city also said it was imposing a similar lockdown.

Authorities in Huanggang have announced to suspend its public bus and railway system beginning from the end of Thursday. They have also issued directions to shut indoor entertainment venues, including movie theatres and internet cafes in the city by the same deadline and urged citizens to not leave the city other than under special circumstances.



Earlier today, most transport in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people, was suspended and people were told not to travel out of the city. Health officials fear the transmission rate will accelerate as hundreds of millions of Chinese travel at home and abroad during week-long holidays for the Lunar New Year, which begins on Saturday.

Read | Novel Chinese coronavirus may have transmitted to humans from snakes: Report

The outbreak has so far killed 17 people and infected nearly 600, as health authorities around the world scramble to prevent a global pandemic.

ALSO READ | Govt says no cases of coronavirus in India: What other nations are doing to prevent outbreak

The World Health Organization (WHO) has also said it will decide Thursday whether to declare the coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency or not. If it does so, it will be the sixth international public health emergency to be declared in the last decade.

Airports across the world have also stepped up screening of passengers coming from China. Meanwhile, the European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention said the further global spread of the virus was likely.

(Inputs from Reuters)

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App