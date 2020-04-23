China Coronavirus Tracker: Region-wise cases and deaths

Numbers in hospital have dropped to 959, only 63 of which are considered serious cases Numbers in hospital have dropped to 959, only 63 of which are considered serious cases

Coronavirus Tracker: China on Thursday witnessed no additional deaths besides the 10 fresh cases, six of them brought from outside the country. A total of 4,632 deaths among 82,798 cases have been registered in the country, although several nations feel the figures have been under reported. Wuhan, which was the epicenter of the global pandemic and had accounted for the bulk of China’s cases and deaths, now has just 69 people in treatment for Covid-19, with just two persons listed in serious condition.

Numbers in hospital have dropped to 959, only 63 of which are considered serious cases, while just over 1,000 are under isolation and monitoring as suspected cases or for having tested positive for the virus without showing any symptoms.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) total cases tally in the China- Breakdown (updated 22 Apr 2020)

Nations Cases Deaths Hubei 68,128 3,212 Guangdong Province 1,532 8 Beijing 593 8 Hong Kong 1033 4

As of April 22, Wuhan’s Hubei has reported the highest number of cases at 68,128, followed by Guangdong at 1582 and Hongkong at 1,033. Zhejiang also reported over 1200 confired cases while Taiwan, Shanghai and Mongolia reported 184,100 and 85 cases respectively.

Meanwhile, China on Thursday agreed to donate an additional $30 million to the World Health Organization (WHO) to support the global fight against COVID-19, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd