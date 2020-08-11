Coronavirus found on frozen seafood package in China for second time

In July, customs officers in Dalian had found COVID-19 in the packaging of frozen shrimps imported from Ecuador. China had then suspended imports from three Ecuadorean shrimp producers. (Source: Bloomberg/Representational)

Chinese authorities have found traces of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on the packaging of imported frozen seafood that arrived from the port city of Dalian for the second time since July, news agency Reuters reported. Dalian, a major port in the northeastern province of Liaoning, recently saw a surge in cases of COVID-19.

The virus was found on the outer packaging of frozen seafood bought by three companies in Yantai, a port city in eastern Shandong province. In a statement, the Yantai city government said the package was from an imported shipment that landed at Dalian but did not say where it originated.

In July, customs officers in Dalian had found COVID-19 in the packaging of frozen shrimps imported from Ecuador. China had then suspended imports from three Ecuadorean shrimp producers.

Some of the seafood that the three Yantai companies bought had been processed for export, while the rest had been kept in cold storage and has not entered the market, Reuters quoted a Yantai government statement.

The city government, however, declined to elaborate if any package has been exported yet.

In late July, Dalian city had reported the first case working at a seafood processing company. By August 9, Dalian has reported a total of 92 cases.

Authorities had sealed off the goods, the city government said. Everyone who handled the goods was under quarantine and have tested negative for the coronavirus, it said.

The novel coronavirus is believed to have emerged in a wet market that sold seafood and wildlife in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

(With inputs from Reuters)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd