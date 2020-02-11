China reports 108 new coronavirus deaths on February 10, toll rises to 1,016

Workers disinfect closed shop lots following the coronavirus outbreak, in Jiang’an District of Wuhan in central China’s Hubei Province, Monday, February 10, 2020. (Cheng Min/Xinhua via AP) Workers disinfect closed shop lots following the coronavirus outbreak, in Jiang’an District of Wuhan in central China’s Hubei Province, Monday, February 10, 2020. (Cheng Min/Xinhua via AP)

China reported 108 new coronavirus deaths on February 10, the highest daily increase so far, and up from 97 on the previous day, the health authority said on Tuesday.

Of the new deaths, 103 were in the province of Hubei, including 67 in the provincial capital of Wuhan where the epidemic is believed to have originated.

The other fatalities on Monday were in the provinces of Heilongjiang, Anhui and Henan and the cities of Tianjin and Beijing, the National Health Commission said.

Doctors scan a patient’s lungs at Huoshenshan temporary hospital built for patients diagnosed with Doctors scan a patient’s lungs at Huoshenshan temporary hospital built for patients diagnosed with coronavirus in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei province. (Gao Xiang/Xinhua via AP)

The total toll on the mainland has now reached 1,016.

The commission said there were another 2,478 new confirmed cases on the mainland on February 10, down from 3,062 on the previous day and bringing the accumulated total to 42,638.

During a meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang on Monday, a group of leaders tasked with beating the virus said it would work to solve raw material and labour shortages and boost supplies of masks and protective clothing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, wearing a protective face mask receives a temperature check as he inspects the novel coronavirus pneumonia prevention and control work at a neighbourhoods in Beijing, Monday, February 10, 2020. (Pang Xinglei/Xinhua via AP) Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, wearing a protective face mask receives a temperature check as he inspects the novel coronavirus pneumonia prevention and control work at a neighbourhoods in Beijing, Monday, February 10, 2020. (Pang Xinglei/Xinhua via AP)

They said nearly 20,000 medical personnel from around the country had already been sent to Wuhan, and more medical teams were also on the way.

On Monday, China’s President Xi Jinping also appeared in public for the first time since the epidemic began, inspecting health workers in Beijing.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.