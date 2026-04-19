China completes 11 km underwater tunnel beneath Yangtze river, bullet trains to run at 350 kmph speed

Bullet train in China:China has completed an 11.8-km-long high-speed underwater tunnel beneath the Yangtze River. The structure forms part of the underwater section of the Chongming-Taicang Yangtze River tunnel. The tunnelling work was carried out using the shield tunnelling machine “Linghang.”
According to Xinhua News Agency, the tunnel connects Chongming District in Shanghai with Taicang in east China’s Jiangsu, and spans a total length of 14.25 km. Out of this, 11.18 km tunnel runs beneath the river. Once operational, it will enable bullet trains to run at speeds of up to 350 kmph.
CR450 train speed
Unveiled in 2024, CR450 bullet train is being hailed as the world’s fastest bullet train. According to CGTN, the CR450 has established new world records during trials, including a top speed of 453 kmph and a relative passing speed of 896 kmph. The CR450 prototype has been developed by CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicles and CRRC Sifang Co. Ltd.
The key factors of the train are its aerodynamic design and structural enhancements. The nose cone, for instance, has been extended from 12.5 meters on existing 350 km/h trains to a more streamlined 15 meters. The CR450 can accelerate from a standstill to 350 kmph in just 4 minutes and 40 seconds. The report also highlights that the train’s overall resistance has been reduced by 22 per cent.
“These include fully enclosing the bogies and lowering the skirt panels beneath the carriages, minimizing the exposure of the wheels to the air, a design philosophy akin to high-performance race cars. The train’s height has also been reduced by 20 centimeters, and its weight has been trimmed by 50 tonnes,” the CGTN report said.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More