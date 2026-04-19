China completes 11 km underwater tunnel beneath Yangtze river, bullet trains to run at 350 kmph speed

Bullet train in China: China has completed an 11.8-km-long high-speed underwater tunnel beneath the Yangtze River. The structure forms part of the underwater section of the Chongming-Taicang Yangtze River tunnel. The tunnelling work was carried out using the shield tunnelling machine “Linghang.”

According to Xinhua News Agency, the tunnel connects Chongming District in Shanghai with Taicang in east China’s Jiangsu, and spans a total length of 14.25 km. Out of this, 11.18 km tunnel runs beneath the river. Once operational, it will enable bullet trains to run at speeds of up to 350 kmph.

CR450 train speed

Unveiled in 2024, CR450 bullet train is being hailed as the world’s fastest bullet train. According to CGTN, the CR450 has established new world records during trials, including a top speed of 453 kmph and a relative passing speed of 896 kmph. The CR450 prototype has been developed by CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicles and CRRC Sifang Co. Ltd.