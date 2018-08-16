China commerce ministry says new round of trade talks to be held with US in late August

China’s commerce ministry said in its statement that China will not accept any unilateral trade measures but welcomes dialogue. (Representational Image) China’s commerce ministry said in its statement that China will not accept any unilateral trade measures but welcomes dialogue. (Representational Image)

A Chinese delegation led by vice commerce minister Wang Shouwen will travel to the United States for trade talks in late August, China’s Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

The talks are at the invitation of the United States and will be held with US Under Secretary of Treasury for International Affairs David Malpass, the commerce ministry said.

China’s commerce ministry said in its statement that China will not accept any unilateral trade measures but welcomes dialogue.

Earlier last week, Chinese state media accused the United States of a “mobster mentality” as it moved to implement additional tariffs on Chinese goods. Beijing had all the necessary means to fight back, the reports said.

The commentaries come as trade tensions between the two countries intensify. China said this week it would put an additional 25 percent tariffs on $16 billion worth of US imports in retaliation against levies on Chinese goods imposed by the United States.

