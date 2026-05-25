China coast guard ship withdraws after tense standoff with Taiwan near Pratas Islands

A Chinese coast guard vessel withdrew from waters near Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands on Sunday after a tense two-day maritime standoff with Taiwan’s coast guard, in the latest sign of rising friction in the South China Sea.

According to Reuters, the confrontation unfolded near the Pratas Islands, a remote atoll administered by Taiwan and located between southern Taiwan and Hong Kong, after Taiwanese authorities detected a Chinese coast guard ship moving towards the area on Saturday.

Taiwan’s Coast Guard said it dispatched one of its own vessels and issued radio warnings, leading to what it described as an “intense verbal confrontation over sovereignty” between the two sides. The Chinese vessel later sailed away on Sunday afternoon, Taiwan said.