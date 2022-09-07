scorecardresearch
China clears roads to earthquake epicentre, death toll rises to 72

The strongest earthquake to hit the province since 2017 destroyed numerous buildings and caused severe damage to power and water infrastructure as well as telecommunications.

Rescuers using helicopter to transfer injured villagers following an earthquake in Detuo Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 6, 2022. (Shen Bohan/Xinhua via AP)

China has reopened roads leading to the epicentre of Monday’s magnitude-6.8 earthquake in southwestern Sichuan province and traffic has resumed, state media reported on Wednesday, while the death toll has risen to 72.

The strongest earthquake to hit the province since 2017 destroyed numerous buildings and caused severe damage to power and water infrastructure as well as telecommunications.

Rescuers had rushed to reach stranded people, restore utilities and send emergency relief, while 11,000 people were evacuated on Tuesday from Luding county, where the quake was centred.

Early on Wednesday, China Earthquake Networks Centre recorded a magnitude-3 quake at the epicentre, at a depth of 12 km.

Weather forecasters have also warned of the prospect of heavy rains in the region until Friday.

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 08:29:20 am
‘Never stop believing that you are beautiful’: Radhika Apte

