China cargo ship fire kills at least 20, five missing

The vessel was undergoing repairs at Beihai Shipbuilding Co. at the port of Qingdao, a major shipping hub on China’s northeastern coast, when the fire broke out.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Sep 10, 2026 05:19 PM IST
China cargo ship fire, Qingdao port fire, cargo ship fire China, Ocean Melody ship fire,China’s Xinhua news agency released a photograph identifying the ship as the Ocean Melody. (Photo: screenshot/Insider Paper)
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At least 20 people were killed and five others remained missing after a cargo ship caught fire while docked at a port in China, state media reported on Thursday.

The vessel was undergoing repairs at Beihai Shipbuilding Co. at the port of Qingdao, a major shipping hub on China’s northeastern coast, when the fire broke out.

China’s Xinhua news agency released a photograph identifying the ship as the Ocean Melody. The vessel sails under a Liberian flag, according to the tracking website VesselFinder.

There were 42 people aboard the ship when the incident occurred, Xinhua reported. Twelve people were safely evacuated, while five others suffered injuries and were taken to hospital. Their condition was reported to be stable.

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The fire broke out at around 11 am on Thursday and was brought under control by approximately 2.30 pm local time.

Chinese President Xi Jinping issued “important instructions” calling for urgent rescue efforts to locate those missing from the vessel, Xinhua reported. Premier Li Qiang also called for people who were “trapped” aboard the ship to be rescued.

Rescue efforts were continuing following the fire, with five people still reported missing.

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