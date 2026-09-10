China cargo ship fire kills at least 20, five missing

At least 20 people were killed and five others remained missing after a cargo ship caught fire while docked at a port in China, state media reported on Thursday.

The vessel was undergoing repairs at Beihai Shipbuilding Co. at the port of Qingdao, a major shipping hub on China’s northeastern coast, when the fire broke out.

China’s Xinhua news agency released a photograph identifying the ship as the Ocean Melody. The vessel sails under a Liberian flag, according to the tracking website VesselFinder.

BREAKING: Fire on cargo ship in China kills 20 people, state media reports https://t.co/7bc7c5MzSH pic.twitter.com/CW8vKHPIro — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 10, 2026

There were 42 people aboard the ship when the incident occurred, Xinhua reported. Twelve people were safely evacuated, while five others suffered injuries and were taken to hospital. Their condition was reported to be stable.

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The fire broke out at around 11 am on Thursday and was brought under control by approximately 2.30 pm local time.

Chinese President Xi Jinping issued “important instructions” calling for urgent rescue efforts to locate those missing from the vessel, Xinhua reported. Premier Li Qiang also called for people who were “trapped” aboard the ship to be rescued.

Rescue efforts were continuing following the fire, with five people still reported missing.