China cancels trade talks with US as tariff threats escalate

By: Reuters | Shanghai | Published: September 22, 2018 1:35:50 pm
China has cancelled upcoming trade talks with the United States and will not send vice-premier Liu He to Washington next week, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.
The Wall Street Journal said a mid-level delegation was due to travel to Washington ahead of Liu’s visit, but the trip has now been abandoned.
Earlier this week, China added $60 billion of US products to its import tariff list as it retaliated against US duties on $200 billion of Chinese goods set to go into effect from September 24.
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App