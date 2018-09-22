China cancels trade talks with US as tariff threats escalate

Follow Us:
Saturday, September 22, 2018
Earlier this week, China added $60 billion of US products to its import tariff list as it retaliated against US duties on $200 billion of Chinese goods set to go into effect from September 24.

By: Reuters | Shanghai | Published: September 22, 2018 1:35:50 pm
China has cancelled upcoming trade talks with the United States and will not send vice-premier Liu He to Washington next week, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

The Wall Street Journal said a mid-level delegation was due to travel to Washington ahead of Liu’s visit, but the trip has now been abandoned.

