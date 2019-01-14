Toggle Menu
China says detained former Canadian diplomat does not have diplomatic immunityhttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/china-canada-diplomat-arrest-michael-kovrig-5537821/

China says detained former Canadian diplomat does not have diplomatic immunity

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday chastised China over the detention of two Canadians following the arrest of a senior Chinese executive at the request of the United States.

Michael Kovrig, Canada diplomat, Canada diplomat China, China Canada, Justin Trudeau, Canadian diplomat arrested, Canadian arrested in China, Huawei, Huawei arrest, Indian express, world news, world news China, latest news
In this file image made from a video taken on March 28, 2018, Michael Kovrig, an adviser with the International Crisis Group, a Brussels-based non-governmental organization, speaks during an interview in Hong Kong. China says former Canadian diplomat Kovrig detained in China last month does not enjoy diplomatic immunity. (AP)

Former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig, being held in China on suspicion of endangering national security, is not entitled to diplomatic immunity, China’s foreign ministry said on Monday.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday chastised China over the detention of two Canadians following the arrest of a senior Chinese executive at the request of the United States.

Trudeau also accused China of “not respecting the principles of diplomatic immunity” in one of the cases.

Asked about Trudeau’s comments, China’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said that the “relevant Canadian person” should “earnestly study” the Vienna Convention before speaking, so as to “not become a laughing stock”.

Advertising
Michael Kovrig, Canada diplomat, Canada diplomat China, China Canada, Justin Trudeau, Canadian diplomat arrested, Canadian arrested in China, Huawei, Huawei arrest, Indian express, world news, world news China, latest news
A man holds a sign calling for China to release Wang Bingzhang and former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig, at the B.C. Supreme Court bail hearing of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver, Canada. (Reuters)

“No matter how you look at it, Michael Kovrig does not have diplomatic immunity under the Vienna Convention,” she said.
Kovrig is not now serving as a diplomat and had entered China on his most recent trip on a regular passport and business visa, she said.

Read: White House calls detentions of Canadians in China unlawful

Kovrig was one of two Canadians detained in China days after the Dec. 1 arrest of Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies Co, in Vancouver, at the request of the United States.

The other Canadian held in China is businessman Michael Spavor.

China has not directly linked its arrest of the two Canadians with Meng’s arrest in Canada. It says the two men are being investigated in accordance with Chinese law.

But Beijing-based Western diplomats have called the detentions a clear reprisal for Meng’s arrest and have said the two are “political hostages” being used as leverage by Beijing.

Huawei, the world’s largest supplier of telecommunications network equipment, has become the focus of intense scrutiny by Western countries concerned about its relationship with the Chinese government.

The United States has suggested the company’s equipment could be used by Chinese authorities for spying.

US authorities allege Meng deceived international banks into clearing transactions with Iran by claiming that two companies that did business with Iran were independent of Huawei.

Advertising

However, corporate filings and other documents found by Reuters in Iran and Syria show that Huawei is closely linked to both firms.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 China says countries should end "fabrications" about Huawei
2 China grants first crude import license to private trading firm
3 What if cities are no longer the land of opportunity for low-skilled workers?