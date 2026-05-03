China blocks US sanctions against five ‘teapot’ refineries ahead of Trump’s Beijing visit

China’s Ministry of Commerce issued an injunction on Saturday against US sanctions imposed on five Chinese refineries that were accused by Washington of purchasing oil from Iran.
The sanctions were announced by the Department of Treasury last month and the action included blocking refiners from the US financial system and seeking to impose penalties on anyone doing business with the firms, Al Jazeera reported.
The five ‘teapot’ refineries receiving the injunction order from China’s Commerce Ministry are:
Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Refinery
Shandong Jincheng Petrochemical Group
Hebei Xinhai Chemical Group
Shandong Shengxing Chemical
Shouguang Luqing Petrochemical
The US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Hengli Petrochemical in April after accusing the firm of purchasing billions of dollars in Iranian oil. The Trump administration had embargoed other four refineries last year.
China’s Commerce Ministry, while blocking US’ sanctions against the refineries, said the embargo imposed by Washington violate “international law and the basic norms of international relations.”
“The injunction stipulates that the United States cannot recognize, implement, or comply with the sanctions imposed on the aforementioned five Chinese companies,” the ministry said in a statement, Reuters reported.
Beijing’s Commerce Ministry said that it issued a “prohibiting order” which meant that the US sanctions against the refiners “shall not be recognized, enforced, or complied with” and called its order a move to “safeguard national sovereignty, security, and development interests”.
Story continues below this ad
“The Chinese government has consistently opposed unilateral sanctions that lack UN authorisation and basis in international law,” the ministry stated.
According to analytics firm Kpler, China imports more than half of its oil from the Middle East and bought more than 80 percent of Iran’s shipped oil last year, Al Jazeera reported.
This comes as US President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Beijing on May 14-15 and is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping. Both the leaders are expected to address trade disputes and strengthen dialogue.
The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More