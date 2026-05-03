China blocks US sanctions against five ‘teapot’ refineries ahead of Trump’s Beijing visit

President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping pose ahead of their summit talk at Gimhae International Airport in Busan, South Korea. (Photo: AP)

China’s Ministry of Commerce issued an injunction on Saturday against US sanctions imposed on five Chinese refineries that were accused by Washington of purchasing oil from Iran.

The sanctions were announced by the Department of Treasury last month and the action included blocking refiners from the US financial system and seeking to impose penalties on anyone doing business with the firms, Al Jazeera reported.

The five ‘teapot’ refineries receiving the injunction order from China’s Commerce Ministry are:

Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Refinery

Shandong Jincheng Petrochemical Group

Hebei ​Xinhai Chemical Group

Shandong ⁠Shengxing Chemical

Shouguang Luqing Petrochemical

The US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Hengli Petrochemical in April after accusing the firm of purchasing billions of dollars in Iranian oil. The Trump administration had embargoed other four refineries last year.