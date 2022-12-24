scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

China blasts US defense bill while Taiwan welcomes it

US President Joe Biden signed the $858 billion defense bill into law in Washington on Friday.

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, fighter jets of the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) conduct a joint combat training exercises around the Taiwan Island on Aug. 7, 2022. (AP, File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

China blasted an annual US defense spending bill for hyping up the “China threat” while Taiwan welcomed the legislation, saying it demonstrated US support for the self-governing island that China says must come under its rule.

“China deplores and firmly opposes this US move,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted online Saturday, calling the new law a serious political provocation that blatantly interferes in China’s internal affairs.

President Joe Biden signed the $858 billion defense bill into law in Washington on Friday. It includes about $45 billion more than Biden had requested as lawmakers look to offset inflation and boost the nation’s military competitiveness with China and Russia.

The bill also repealed a Covid-19 vaccination requirement for US troops.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The men who counted trains at New Delhi Railway Station – and lost Rs 2.6...
The men who counted trains at New Delhi Railway Station – and lost Rs 2.6...
Maoist violence, deaths down; Chhattisgarh sees rise in cases
Maoist violence, deaths down; Chhattisgarh sees rise in cases
Cow dung touch: Chhattisgarh school, hostel get fresh coat of paint
Cow dung touch: Chhattisgarh school, hostel get fresh coat of paint
Delhi Confidential: Ex-Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa is victim of im...
Delhi Confidential: Ex-Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa is victim of im...

In the Indo-Pacific region, the legislation authorises increased security cooperation with Taiwan and requires expanded cooperation with India on emerging defense technologies, readiness and logistics.

A Taiwan Foreign Ministry statement thanked the US Congress “for showing the great importance it attaches to Taiwan-US relations and strengthening Taiwan’s security.”

China objects to US support for Taiwan, an island of 23 million people off its east coast. The two split during the civil war that brought the communists to power in China in 1949.

Advertisement

The Chinese Foreign Ministry statement said the US defense bill “severely affects peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.” China staged major military exercises around Taiwan in August after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island. The Chinese military sent 39 planes and three ships toward Taiwan earlier this week in a relatively large show of force.

First published on: 24-12-2022 at 01:48:49 pm
Next Story

In Telangana Congress feud, high command backs state chief Revanth Reddy

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close