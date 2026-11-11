A Chinese institute, Northwestern Polytechnical University, with ties to the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), purchased Nvidia’s powerful H200 AI chips in October despite being on a US export blacklist. News agency Reuters reported that the procurement records highlight shortcomings in America’s efforts to restrict Beijing’s access to advanced technology.

The development comes as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, one of the most important figures in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) industry, was accused of having an extramarital affair with a suspected Chinese spy, Alice Huang, who was formerly working as a top tech executive at a data centre company in Singapore.

Jensen, in the past, has reasoned that continuing US chip sales to China would preserve American technological leadership and keep customers of Beijing dependent on American technology.

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However, a few US lawmakers have said that if China gets hold of Nvidia’s powerful chips, it could quicken China’s development of AI systems for weapons design, intelligence analysis and military modernisation.

How did the blacklisted Chinese university procure Nvidia chips?

The report highlights that Northwestern Polytechnical University, which is a part of China’s “Seven Sons of National Defense” group of elite defence-focused universities, purchased two H200 chips last month for $123,000, as per the October 21 procurement record available on its website.

The data emphasises that chips were purchased for Northwestern Polytechnical University’s management school from Shaanxi Bosuan Network Technology, instead of buying directly from semiconductor giant Nvidia.

The H200 Nvidia chips are known for training and running advanced AI systems, and are subject to US export licence approvals. Since China’s Polytechnical University is a blacklisted institution, it would normally have been denied the sale of chips.

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US lawmakers seek briefing from Nvidia CEO

After Jensen admitted to having been “unfaithful” to his wife, Lori Huang, in a letter addressed to the employees of Nvidia, three Republican congressional committee chairmen have urged a briefing with the semiconductor firm’s CEO on November 18 over his suspected contacts with the alleged Chinese spy.

Both Democrats and Republicans have called for stronger measures related to China’s access to advanced American technology in AI, like greater congressional supervision of exports and chip-tracking requirements.

Why is Northwestern Polytechnical University on the US blacklist?

The Northwestern Polytechnical University, based in China’s Xi’an, carried out research linked to military aircraft, satellites, and missiles. In 2001, the US Commerce Department had blackedlisted the institute over its alleged involvement in missile-proliferation activities and military research.

The purchase orders reviewed by Reuters showed how Northwestern Polytechnical continues to procure US AI computing power for Chinese institutions with military ties through domestic suppliers, either by buying chips directly or renting access to servers that contain it.

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Nvidia investigates Jensen Huang’s alleged affair

Nvidia has opened an internal probe into its CEO’s affair but announced that Jensen will continue to lead the company. Nvidia’s Board of Directors has said that it doesn’t believe US national security had been compromised.

In his apology letter, Jensen wrote, “I owe my family and all of you an apology. I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.”

The CEO added, “To my colleagues at NVIDIA, including those I have worked alongside for decades, and to our board, partners, and shareholders around the world: you deserve better from me. Leading NVIDIA is the privilege of my life. My responsibility is to serve you and be worthy of your trust. I have fallen short of that responsibility. I am fully committed to NVIDIA and will work to earn back your confidence.”