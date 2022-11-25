scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

10 killed in apartment fire in northwest China’s Xinjiang

The fire broke out Thursday night in the regional capital of Urumqi, where temperatures have dropped to below freezing after dark.

A fire in an apartment building in northwestern China's Xinjiang region has killed 10 people and injured nine. (Representational image via Unsplash)

A fire in an apartment building in northwestern China’s Xinjiang region has killed 10 people and injured nine, authorities said Friday.

The fire broke out Thursday night in the regional capital of Urumqi, where temperatures have dropped to below freezing after dark. The blaze took around three hours to extinguish.

The injured were all expected to survive and the cause of the fire is under investigation, the local government said.

The tragedy comes days after 38 people died in a fire at an industrial trading company in central China caused by welding sparks that ignited cotton cloth.

Four people have been detained over the fire in the city of Anyang and local authorities ordered sweeping safety inspections.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surgesPremium
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surges
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood waterPremium
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood water
Delhi Confidential: Gehlot raises the heat in RajasthanPremium
Delhi Confidential: Gehlot raises the heat in Rajasthan
New Pakistan army chief takes over at a time when the country is politica...Premium
New Pakistan army chief takes over at a time when the country is politica...

Aging infrastructure, poor safety awareness and, in some cases, government corruption has led to series of recent fires, explosions and building collapses around China, which continues to grapple with new Covid-19 outbreaks, prompting lockdowns and rigid travel restrictions affecting millions of people.

First published on: 25-11-2022 at 08:28:49 am
Next Story

Daily Briefing: Gehlot calls Pilot a ‘traitor’; CBI to probe Meghalaya border firing; and more

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close