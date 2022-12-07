scorecardresearch
In a major shift, China allows Covid cases with mild symptoms to quarantine at home

Workers in protective gear collect a sample from a residents at a coronavirus testing site in Beijing, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (AP)

For nearly three years, China has managed Covid-19 as a dangerous disease on par with bubonic plague and cholera.

China’s national health authority said on Wednesday that asymptomatic Covid-19 cases and those with mild symptoms can self-treat while in quarantine at home, the strongest sign so far that China is preparing its people to live with the disease.

Most of the cases are asymptomatic infections and mild cases, with no special treatment required, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

“Asymptomatic persons and mild cases can be isolated at home while strengthening health monitoring, and they can transfer to designated hospitals for treatment in a timely manner if their condition worsens,” the NHC said.

For nearly three years, China has managed Covid-19 as a dangerous disease on par with bubonic plague and cholera, but since last week, top officials have acknowledged the reduced ability of the new coronavirus to cause disease while Chinese experts suggested it is not more deadly than seasonal influenza.

First published on: 07-12-2022 at 11:36:19 am
