Friday, March 25, 2022
Second black box of China Eastern jet not found yet, says state media

Emergency workers on the ground have been scouring the forest-clad mountains of China's southern Guangxi region for victims of Flight MU5735 that crashed on Monday.

By: Reuters | Beijing |
Updated: March 25, 2022 8:49:50 am
Rescue workers work at the site where a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane flying from Kunming to Guangzhou crashed, in Wuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China. (Reuters)

China’s official Xinhua News Agency said on Friday that the second black box of crashed China Eastern jet has yet to be found.

Earlier, CAAC News, a publication managed by the aviation regulator, said China had found the second black box, but it later deleted the news post from its official social media platforms.

Emergency workers on the ground have been scouring the forest-clad mountains of China’s southern Guangxi region for victims of Flight MU5735 that crashed on Monday. No survivors have been found so far in a tragedy that has shocked the nation.

The jet was en route from the southwestern city of Kunming to Guangzhou on the coast when it plummeted from cruising altitude at about the time when it should have started its descent to its destination.

Rescuers recovered one of the two black boxes on Wednesday. The device, the plane’s cockpit voice recorder, has been sent to Beijing. It could take 10 to 15 days to arrive at a preliminary analysis, and longer before a final conclusion can be presented in a report, according to Chinese state media.

