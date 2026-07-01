China launches 350 kmph bullet train through Qinling Mountains, cutting travel time by 6 hours

China bullet train network: China has launched a new 350 kmph bullet train connecting central and western regions of the country through the Qinling Mountains. On Tuesday, bullet train number G3966 departed from the newly opened Xi’an East Railway Station, marking the start of high-speed rail services on the Xi’an-Shiyan railway.
The new high-speed railway connects Xi’an, the capital of northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, with Shiyan in neighboring Hubei Province in central China. According to Xinhua, the newly launched high-speed rail line has reduced travel time on the 257-km Xi’an-Shiyan route by more than six hours.
The line also connects with the existing Wuhan-Shiyan high-speed railway, cutting the journey between Xi’an and Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province, to just 2 hours and 41 minutes.
According to the report, the rugged terrain of the Qinling Mountains had limited transportation and economic activity across the region. The construction of the Xi’an-Shiyan high-speed railway began in 2021 with a total investment of 47.68 billion yuan (around US Dollar 7 billion).
The line passes through the Qinling Mountains, a natural geographical boundary between northern and southern China, and crosses the Hanjiang River, a major tributary of the Yangtze River.
According to Xinhua, Mao Lei, chief designer of the project, said the railway runs through a “natural geological museum,” with bridges and tunnels accounting for more than 90 percent of the entire route due to the challenging terrain.
During its 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), China plans to fast-track the development of its transport infrastructure and further modernise its integrated transportation system.
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China Xi’an East railway station
According to the report, Xi’an East Railway Station covers an area of more than 100,000 square metres (sqm) and serves as a major transportation hub in northwest China. The station was built using advanced technologies, including panoramic intelligent construction systems and 5G-enabled BeiDou Navigation Satellite System high-precision positioning.
“Over 30,000 square meters of photovoltaic modules were laid on the roof of the station, which is expected to generate more than 7 million kWh of green electricity annually for on-site consumption,” the report said.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More