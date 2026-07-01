China launches 350 kmph bullet train through Qinling Mountains, cutting travel time by 6 hours

China's 350 kmph bullet train line through the Qinling Mountains has been launched to improve connectivity and reduce travel time by six hours. (Image generated using AI)

China bullet train network: China has launched a new 350 kmph bullet train connecting central and western regions of the country through the Qinling Mountains. On Tuesday, bullet train number G3966 departed from the newly opened Xi’an East Railway Station, marking the start of high-speed rail services on the Xi’an-Shiyan railway.

The new high-speed railway connects Xi’an, the capital of northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, with Shiyan in neighboring Hubei Province in central China. According to Xinhua, the newly launched high-speed rail line has reduced travel time on the 257-km Xi’an-Shiyan route by more than six hours.

The line also connects with the existing Wuhan-Shiyan high-speed railway, cutting the journey between Xi’an and Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province, to just 2 hours and 41 minutes.