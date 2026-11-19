Imagine boarding a plane that runs entirely on electricity instead of jet fuel. It may sound like something straight out of the future, but China has just taken a step closer to making it real.

Its 10-tonne electric commercial aircraft has completed its first piloted flight recently, raising hopes for a new era of greener flying. But how does such a plane work? How far can it travel, and are we anywhere close to seeing passengers fly in one? Let’s take a closer look at the aircraft, the technology behind it and what this could mean for the future of aviation.