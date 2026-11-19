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Imagine boarding a plane that runs entirely on electricity instead of jet fuel. It may sound like something straight out of the future, but China has just taken a step closer to making it real.
Its 10-tonne electric commercial aircraft has completed its first piloted flight recently, raising hopes for a new era of greener flying. But how does such a plane work? How far can it travel, and are we anywhere close to seeing passengers fly in one? Let’s take a closer look at the aircraft, the technology behind it and what this could mean for the future of aviation.
Express InfoGenIE · Immersive
The next frontier of flight
China’s 19-seat electric commercial aircraft, the COMAC CE-25A, has completed its first crewed flight. Is electric aviation ready for passengers?
Updated November 19, 2026. Figures are COMAC’s reported results and design specifications; the aircraft image is an illustration, not a photograph.
16:38
min:sec airborne on the first crewed flight
60.4 km
flown on that flight, with two pilots and a flight-test engineer
19
passenger seats in a 10-tonne-class aircraft
400 km
claimed range; about 15% of it flown so far
Opens a full-screen, scroll-driven explainer in a new tab. Works on mobile.
Inside the immersive story: tap a chapter to jump in
01The aircraftTen electric fans, no fuel tank02First flightReplay 16 minutes over Binzhou03By numbersSeats, weight, altitude, speed, range04PropulsionFrom battery cell to thrust05PartnersCOMAC, CATL and a university06The raceFive rival programmes07Road aheadFrom prototype to timetable08HeadwindsSeven obstacles still to clear
The bottom line: a battery-powered aircraft of airliner layout has flown with a crew. Whether it can carry 19 passengers far enough, safely enough and cheaply enough to earn a place on a timetable is still unproven. China’s regulator has accepted COMAC’s type-certificate application; that opens a review, it is not approval.
Sources: COMAC statements via Xinhua; Aviation Week; Electrek; AeroTime; AirData News. Range share is our calculation (60.4 km of a claimed 400 km).
Express InfoGenIECreated by Aniruddha Dhar