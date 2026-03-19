Chilling video: The moment a missile struck metres away from RT journalist in Lebanon

While reporting on the situation in southern Lebanon, RT news correspondent and a cameraperson had narrow escaped from being pounded by an Israeli missile strike.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Mar 19, 2026 07:37 PM IST
rt newsSweeney and his camera person Ali Rida were injured and were sent to hospital. (@RT_com/X)
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As the US–Israel Iran war rages on and missile strikes continue to pound Tehran, Jerusalem, and the Gulf nations, millions are struggling to stay safe and secure. However, journalists reporting from the ground face grave risks and dangers. While covering the situation in southern Lebanon, an RT News correspondent and a cameraperson narrowly escaped being hit by an Israeli missile strike. The moments were captured on camera, and the video has since gone viral online.

The clip shows RT correspondent Steve Sweeney speaking in front of the camera, elaborating on the situation in Lebanon. He is clad in a vest bearing a “Press” label. While the background initially appears calm, a missile suddenly strikes nearby, reducing the area to rubble and sending dust and smoke billowing into the air. Sweeney, sensing the incoming strike moments before impact, is seen instinctively ducking for cover. The camera tilts as debris and stones are thrown onto it.

Watch video:

Sweeney and his cameraperson, Ali Rida, were injured and taken to hospital. According to RT News, they said an Israeli aircraft fired a missile at their filming position near the Al-Qasmiya Bridge, not far from a local military base.

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Rida alleged that Israeli forces “deliberately attacked” the crew despite them wearing uniforms displaying their press credentials. He also shared a clip of doctors removing shrapnel from Sweeney’s arm. In another video, Rida said both he and Sweeney were fine, adding jokingly that “it turns out that when a missile is flying at you, you can hear it.”

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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