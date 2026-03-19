Chilling video: The moment a missile struck metres away from RT journalist in Lebanon

As the US–Israel Iran war rages on and missile strikes continue to pound Tehran, Jerusalem, and the Gulf nations, millions are struggling to stay safe and secure. However, journalists reporting from the ground face grave risks and dangers. While covering the situation in southern Lebanon, an RT News correspondent and a cameraperson narrowly escaped being hit by an Israeli missile strike. The moments were captured on camera, and the video has since gone viral online.

The clip shows RT correspondent Steve Sweeney speaking in front of the camera, elaborating on the situation in Lebanon. He is clad in a vest bearing a “Press” label. While the background initially appears calm, a missile suddenly strikes nearby, reducing the area to rubble and sending dust and smoke billowing into the air. Sweeney, sensing the incoming strike moments before impact, is seen instinctively ducking for cover. The camera tilts as debris and stones are thrown onto it.