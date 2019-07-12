Toggle Menu
Child suicide bomber kills five at wedding in Afghanistanhttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/child-suicide-bomber-kills-five-at-wedding-in-afghanistan-5826463/

Child suicide bomber kills five at wedding in Afghanistan

No one took responsibility for the attack, but both the Taliban and the Islamic State affiliate have a strong presence in eastern Afghanistan, and the IS group is headquartered in Nangarhar province.

afghanistan news, afghanistan suicide bombing, afghanistan suicide bombing deaths, afghanistan bomb attack, suicide bombing, afghanistan wedding suicide bombing, taliban attack, is attack, Pachirwa Agham, Nangarhar province, world news, indian express
An injured man receives treatment at the hospital, after a suicide attack in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. (REUTERS)

A 13-year-old suicide bomber blew himself up at a wedding in eastern Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province, killing five people and injuring 11 others.

Police official Fayz Mohammad Babarkhil said the child blew himself up early Friday at a wedding organized by Malik Toor, a commander of a pro-government militia.

Toor died in the attack, and officials said he was the likely target of the bomber. The attack took place in Pachirwa Agham district of Nangarhar province.

No one took responsibility for the attack, but both the Taliban and the Islamic State affiliate have a strong presence in eastern Afghanistan, and the IS group is headquartered in Nangarhar province.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Passengers violently ejected from seats on turbulent flight
2 Four British nationals arrested in eastern China
3 Tropical Storm Barry nears New Orleans, raising flood threat