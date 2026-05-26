Child sexual abuse allegations in over 100 Paris creches rock France

What has turned into a year-long scandal in Paris’s school system has put the spotlight on around 15,000 school assistants, known as animateurs, employed as non-teaching staff across the French capital. Many of them have been accused of sexual mistreatment and inappropriate behaviour towards young children.

The animateurs — many of whom work on short-term contracts, are responsible for supervising children during meal breaks and after-school hours, while also conducting sports, craft and leisure activities. However, the role is now under intense scrutiny as authorities investigate a growing number of complaints across the city.

In the latest development, a school assistant is set to go on trial in Paris on Tuesday over allegations of sexually inappropriate behaviour involving children under his care. The case centres on the Alphonse Baudin junior school in the city’s 11th district, where the assistant is accused of inappropriately touching five children.