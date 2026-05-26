Child sexual abuse allegations in over 100 Paris creches rock France

What has turned into a year-long scandal in Paris’s school system has put the spotlight on around 15,000 school assistants, known as animateurs, employed as non-teaching staff across the French capital. Many of them have been accused of sexual mistreatment and inappropriate behaviour towards young children.
The animateurs — many of whom work on short-term contracts, are responsible for supervising children during meal breaks and after-school hours, while also conducting sports, craft and leisure activities. However, the role is now under intense scrutiny as authorities investigate a growing number of complaints across the city.
In the latest development, a school assistant is set to go on trial in Paris on Tuesday over allegations of sexually inappropriate behaviour involving children under his care. The case centres on the Alphonse Baudin junior school in the city’s 11th district, where the assistant is accused of inappropriately touching five children.
The trial is part of a much wider investigation that has shaken parents across Paris. Authorities are currently probing at least 100 crèches, kindergartens and junior schools where assistants have been accused of inappropriate or sexualised behaviour. Trials in three other cases are also scheduled for this summer, while a verdict is awaited in a fourth case heard earlier this month.
Last week, police detained 16 people during raids at three schools in Paris’s 7th district. Three of them were later charged with sexually inappropriate behaviour involving children.
According to a BBC report, the scandal gained wider attention in April 2025 after a father noticed unusual behaviour in his four-year-old daughter following allegations raised by another parent whose child had allegedly been molested.
The allegations have triggered fear and mistrust among parents across Paris. According to after-school association SOS-Périscolaire, one of the major concerns is the poor quality of recruitment, with assistants often underpaid and requiring only a basic childcare certificate to secure the job.
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Amid mounting outrage, Paris mayor Emmanuel Grégoire has vowed to reform the recruitment system, announcing a €20 million (£17.2 million) plan aimed at improving training and monitoring standards.
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