‘I can fix this, FAST’: Trump urges military action after Chicago mass shooting

The violent episodes prompted US President Donald Trump to reiterate his call for a military intervention. (AP Photo)

A series of shootings in Chicago since Friday evening that have led to at least seven deaths and 38 injuries, according to a police statement, has prompted United States President Donald Trump to reiterate his call for a military intervention.

On Tuesday, the president asserted, for the second time since Friday, that he could help fix the situation “FAST and Permanently.”

Addressing Illinois Governor JB Pritzker over a Truth Social post, Trump wrote: “At least 39 people injured, 4 dead, in Chicago weekend shootings. Governor Pritzker, I, as President, can fix this, FAST and Permanently. D.C., Memphis, New Orleans, all down to record lows, and quickly! CALL ME! President DJT”