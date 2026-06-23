‘I can fix this, FAST’: Trump urges military action after Chicago mass shooting

A series of shootings in Chicago since Friday evening that have led to at least seven deaths and 38 injuries, according to a police statement, has prompted United States President Donald Trump to reiterate his call for a military intervention.
On Tuesday, the president asserted, for the second time since Friday, that he could help fix the situation “FAST and Permanently.”
Addressing Illinois Governor JB Pritzker over a Truth Social post, Trump wrote: “At least 39 people injured, 4 dead, in Chicago weekend shootings. Governor Pritzker, I, as President, can fix this, FAST and Permanently. D.C., Memphis, New Orleans, all down to record lows, and quickly! CALL ME! President DJT”
The Chicago police, sharing preliminary information from the sites of violence, indicated there were at least two dozen shooting incidents since 5 pm on Friday, Associated Press quoted.
Earlier on Sunday, two days after the incidents broke out, Trump had also shared a post, underlining his potential to transform Chicago into a “safe” city within a month. “Why isn’t Governor Pritzker calling me for help. I could make Chicago a safe City in ONE MONTH, in ONE YEAR, it would be one of the safest!!!” he wrote.
What happened in Chicago on Friday?
About 12 people suffered gunshot wounds on a Chicago street after two people inside an SUV pulled up and opened fire at the crowd, AP reported quoting the police.
While the SUV drove away from the South Side neighbourhood, the shooting left two men in critical condition, the police stated in a press release.
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The incident occurred on Juneteenth, celebrated to mark the end of slavery in the US.
A day after the incident, Mayor Brandon Johnson, over a post on X, wrote: “What should have been a night of celebration and community reflection for Juneteenth was shattered by a horrific act of violence.” “My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their loved ones,” he added.
Violence across US cities
Other major cities in the US also experienced gun-related violence this weekend.
In Philadelphia’s Fairhill neighborhood, two people were killed and two others were hospitalised after a shooting early Sunday morning, Fox-29 reported.
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Moreover, in a residential neighbourhood in Millvale, Cincinnati, a shooting killed three people late Saturday evening, WLWT reported. The incident is being investigated.
Police in Kansas City, Missouri said they were investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday evening, leaving one dead and five wounded, an AP report stated.
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