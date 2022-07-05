Who is the 22-year-old suspect in Chicago’s July 4 parade shooting?

A 22-year-old man has been taken into police custody for his suspected role in the shooting at the Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park on Monday. At least six people died and around 36 were injured in the incident.

Robert E Crimo III, who is from the area, has been taken into custody and charges will be filed, said the police.

A video by the Chicago affiliate of ABC News showed the police surrounding a car and then Crimo exiting the vehicle with his hands raised, said a Reuters report. Crimo is then seen lying flat on the ground before police take him into custody.

Video of Robert Crimo III arrest. “Do me a favor, get on your knees, get on your knees lay down flat on your stomach.” https://t.co/mrVLkv6AEg pic.twitter.com/VtWBXFZbWN — John Dodge (@dodgerman) July 5, 2022

A video shared online by journalist John Dodge showed armed police persuading Crimo to surrender. “Do me a favour, get on your knees, get on your knees lay down flat on your stomach,” an officer is seen telling the suspect via a loudspeaker.

The arrest came nearly eight hours after the shooting, reported Chicago-based newspaper Chicago Tribune. Crimo was identified as a person of interest by Highland Park police Chief Lou Jogmen.

Police deploy after gunfire erupted at a Fourth of July parade route in the wealthy Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois, US, July 4, 2022. (ABC affiliate WLS/ABC7 via Reuters) Police deploy after gunfire erupted at a Fourth of July parade route in the wealthy Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois, US, July 4, 2022. (ABC affiliate WLS/ABC7 via Reuters)

Crimo was believed to be driving a 2010 silver Honda Fit and was spotted by North Chicago police near US Highway 41 and Buckley Road. The officer tried to stop Crimo, but he briefly fled before being stopped, the newspaper report said, quoting Jogmen.

The newspaper also that Crimo is thought to be a longtime resident of the Highland Park suburb. His digital footprint revealed a YouTube channel under a different name in which he had posted a mix of videos in which he hangs out with his friends and a few that allude to school shootings and gun violence.