Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
2 killed, 3 critically injured in Chicago apartment shooting

The shooting occurred in the South Shore neighbourhood, Chicago police and fire officials said. Multiple suspects fled from the scene and were not in custody, police said.

Deputy Police Chief Sean Loughran described the incident as a “targeted home invasion.” (AP file photo, representational)
Two people died and three others were critically injured in a home invasion shooting in a Chicago apartment Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 1:45 p.m. in the South Shore neighbourhood, Chicago police and fire officials said.

Multiple suspects fled from the scene and were not in custody, police said.

Deputy Police Chief Sean Loughran described the incident as a “targeted home invasion.” “It does not appear to be a random act,” Loughran said during a news briefing.

Besides the two persons killed and pronounced dead at the scene, three were taken “initially in critical condition” to University of Chicago Hospital, Loughran said.

One of the victims went to a business about half a mile (0.8 kilometers) away for help, he said. The ages and genders of the victims were not immediately available, but apparently no children were involved, Loughran said.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 07:08 IST
Sandeep shouldn’t unfurl Tricolour; disrespectful to Constitution: junior coach who accused him of sexual harassment

