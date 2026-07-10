Who is Lance Twiggs? What role does Tyler Robinson’s partner play in the Charlie Kirk case

A photograph which prosecutors say shows a text message exchange between Tyler Robinson, who is accused in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, and Robinson's roommate and romantic partner Lance Twiggs, is shown during a preliminary hearing at the Fourth District Courthouse in Provo, Utah. (Photo: AP/File)

As court proceedings continue in the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, one name has come up repeatedly Lance Twiggs. But who is he, and why is his testimony seen as important in the case against Tyler Robinson?

Twiggs was Robinson’s roommate and romantic partner at the time of the 2025 shooting in Utah. He is now a key witness for prosecutors.

Who is Lance Twiggs?

Twiggs lived with Robinson and was in a relationship with him when the shooting took place. Court testimony shows he was among the first people Robinson contacted after the incident.

A photograph which prosecutors say shows a text message exchange between Tyler Robinson, who is accused in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, and Robinson’s roommate and romantic partner Lance Twiggs, is shown during a preliminary hearing at the Fourth District Courthouse in Provo, Utah. (Photo: AP)

In a recorded interview played in court, Twiggs told investigators that Robinson admitted to the killing. “I just asked him… if what he said was true,” Twiggs said, adding that Robinson replied that it was and “started crying a little bit and wishes he hadn’t done it,” as reported by the Associated Press (AP).

What role does he play in the case?

Twiggs is a key witness for the prosecution rather than a co-defendant:

Prosecutors allege Robinson left a note for Twiggs saying he had the opportunity to “take out” Charlie Kirk and intended to take it. On the day of the shooting, the two exchanged text messages, with Robinson telling Twiggs “I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out,” and later discussing how long he’d been planning the act “a bit over a week.”

BREAKING: Tyler Robinson's former roommate and lover Lance Twiggs reveals Robinson's behavior when he returned home after allegedly assassinating Charlie Kirk. pic.twitter.com/eMiE0azN7e — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 9, 2026

His recorded interviews with investigators became central evidence at the preliminary hearing, and there was a legal fight over whether those statements should be made public.

There was also a dispute among attorneys over public access to the recorded interview with Twiggs specifically.

What did Robinson allegedly tell him?

Prosecutors say Robinson sent Twiggs messages shortly after the shooting. In one exchange, when asked directly about his role, Robinson replied: “I am, I’m sorry.”

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A handwritten note, also presented in court, reportedly read: “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I took it… I wish we could have lived in a world where this was not necessary,” according to AP.

A photograph which prosecutors say shows a text message exchange between Tyler Robinson, who is accused in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, and Robinson’s roommate and romantic partner Lance Twiggs, is shown during a preliminary hearing at the Fourth District Courthouse in Provo, Utah. (Photo: AP)

Court records describe Twiggs as a key prosecution witness. Investigators say his messages, along with Discord chats and other communication, help establish Robinson’s actions and state of mind.

The defence has, however, questioned parts of this evidence and raised concerns about how it may affect a fair trial.

What does the forensic evidence show?

Testimony in court has pointed to DNA evidence linking Robinson to items found near the scene, including a rifle wrapped in a towel. Some reports also suggest that Twiggs’ DNA was found on certain items, though no charges have been filed against him.

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Bullet fragments are displayed on a screen during a preliminary hearing for Tyler Robinson, who is accused in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, at the Fourth District Courthouse in Provo, Utah. (Photo: AP )

Is Twiggs facing any charges?

As of now, Twiggs has not been charged in connection with the killing. Reports cited by AP say he has been cooperating with investigators and was granted limited-use immunity for his interview.

This means his statements generally cannot be used against him in future criminal proceedings.

An image of a bullet casing engraved with the words “Hey Fascist!” is displayed during a preliminary hearing for Tyler Robinson, who is accused in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, at the Fourth District Courthouse in Provo, Utah. (Photo: AP)

The current hearing is meant to decide whether there is enough evidence for the case to go to trial. Robinson, 23, has not yet entered a plea.

The case has drawn national attention in the United States, with questions around political motives, online behaviour, and the role of witness testimony in high-profile trials.

(With inputs from agencies)