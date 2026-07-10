Who is Lance Twiggs? What role does Tyler Robinson’s partner play in the Charlie Kirk case

As court proceedings continue in the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, one name has come up repeatedly Lance Twiggs. But who is he, and why is his testimony seen as important in the case against Tyler Robinson?
Twiggs was Robinson’s roommate and romantic partner at the time of the 2025 shooting in Utah. He is now a key witness for prosecutors.
Twiggs lived with Robinson and was in a relationship with him when the shooting took place. Court testimony shows he was among the first people Robinson contacted after the incident.
In a recorded interview played in court, Twiggs told investigators that Robinson admitted to the killing. “I just asked him… if what he said was true,” Twiggs said, adding that Robinson replied that it was and “started crying a little bit and wishes he hadn’t done it,” as reported by the Associated Press (AP).
Twiggs is a key witness for the prosecution rather than a co-defendant:
BREAKING: Tyler Robinson's former roommate and lover Lance Twiggs reveals Robinson's behavior when he returned home after allegedly assassinating Charlie Kirk. pic.twitter.com/eMiE0azN7e— Fox News (@FoxNews) July 9, 2026
Prosecutors say Robinson sent Twiggs messages shortly after the shooting. In one exchange, when asked directly about his role, Robinson replied: “I am, I’m sorry.”
A handwritten note, also presented in court, reportedly read: “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I took it… I wish we could have lived in a world where this was not necessary,” according to AP.
Court records describe Twiggs as a key prosecution witness. Investigators say his messages, along with Discord chats and other communication, help establish Robinson’s actions and state of mind.
The defence has, however, questioned parts of this evidence and raised concerns about how it may affect a fair trial.
Testimony in court has pointed to DNA evidence linking Robinson to items found near the scene, including a rifle wrapped in a towel. Some reports also suggest that Twiggs’ DNA was found on certain items, though no charges have been filed against him.
As of now, Twiggs has not been charged in connection with the killing. Reports cited by AP say he has been cooperating with investigators and was granted limited-use immunity for his interview.
This means his statements generally cannot be used against him in future criminal proceedings.
The current hearing is meant to decide whether there is enough evidence for the case to go to trial. Robinson, 23, has not yet entered a plea.
The case has drawn national attention in the United States, with questions around political motives, online behaviour, and the role of witness testimony in high-profile trials.
(With inputs from agencies)