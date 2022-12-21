French serial killer Charles Sobhraj to be released from Nepal jail

The Supreme Court of Nepal on Wednesday ordered release of French serial killer Charles Sobhraj on the grounds of his age, news agency ANI reported. Sobhraj, who is in his late 70s, has been lodged in a jail in Nepal since 2003 on the charges of murdering two American tourists.

The court also ordered his deportation within 15 days of his release.

Sobhraj earned the infamous tag of ‘Bikini Killer’ or ‘Serpent’ for murders he allegedly committed, the labels owing to his victims found wearing only bikinis and his skill at evading arrest. He has been allegedly involved in the murders of backpackers, most of whom were Western tourists in Asia. His modus operandi included drugging his victims and then killing them. He was most active between 972 and 1976. It is estimated that he made as many as 15-20 people his victims in the seventies.

He has also served time in India for 21 years, which included a 22-day break period when he escaped Delhi’s Tihar Jail in 1986. Back then, he had drugged prison guards on the excuse of sharing sweets for his birthday.