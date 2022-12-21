scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

French serial killer Charles Sobhraj to be released from Nepal jail

Charles Sobhraj, who is in his late 70s, has been lodged in a jail in Nepal since 2003 on the charges of murdering two American tourists.

French serial killer Charles Sobhraj. (Express archive photo)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The Supreme Court of Nepal on Wednesday ordered release of French serial killer Charles Sobhraj on the grounds of his age, news agency ANI reported. Sobhraj, who is in his late 70s, has been lodged in a jail in Nepal since 2003 on the charges of murdering two American tourists.

The court also ordered his deportation within 15 days of his release.

Sobhraj earned the infamous tag of ‘Bikini Killer’ or ‘Serpent’ for murders he allegedly committed, the labels owing to his victims found wearing only bikinis and his skill at evading arrest. He has been allegedly involved in the murders of backpackers, most of whom were Western tourists in Asia. His modus operandi included drugging his victims and then killing them. He was most active between 972 and 1976. It is estimated that he made as many as 15-20 people his victims in the seventies.

He has also served time in India for 21 years, which included a 22-day break period when he escaped Delhi’s Tihar Jail in 1986. Back then, he had drugged prison guards on the excuse of sharing sweets for his birthday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-12-2022 at 07:25:55 pm
Next Story

Auto drivers on warpath against Karnataka govt nod for e-bike taxis in Bengaluru

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close