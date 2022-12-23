scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

Charles Sobhraj freed from Nepal prison, says report

Charles Sobhraj was serving a 20-year prison sentence in Nepal. He is suspected of killing more than 20 Western backpackers on the "hippie trail" through Asia.

Charles Sobhraj had spent two decades in India jail earlier. The Nepal SC has now ordered his release. (Archive)
Charles Sobhraj, a convicted killer who police say is responsible for a string of murders in the 1970s and 1980s, was freed from prison in Nepal on Friday after nearly 20 years behind bars, according to a Reuters witness.

Sobhraj, 78, a French national, is suspected of killing more than 20 Western backpackers on the “hippie trail” through Asia, usually by drugging their food or drink in the course of robbing them.

Also read | Recalling the life and crimes of ‘Bikini killer’ Charles Sobhraj

Nepal’s Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered his release from prison, where he has served 19 years out of a 20-year sentence, citing his age.

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 12:35:51 pm
PhonePe completes separation from Flipkart

