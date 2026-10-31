‘Bad time to troll’: Binance founder reminds Elon Musk of $500m Twitter support

Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao urged Elon Musk to stop mocking the cryptocurrency exchange following a $6.3 billion hack. He reminded Musk of the company’s $500 million investment in his Twitter (now X) takeover. The exchange unfolded on X on Friday, October 30, after Musk responded to posts about the attack with emojis and sarcastic remarks. The breach has been described as the largest cryptocurrency theft on record.

About $3 billion in stolen assets have been frozen, while Binance has assured that it will cover the confirmed losses. Hackers reportedly managed to steal $6.3 billion in a little over 20 minutes.

Musk’s posts draw a response from Zhao

The discussion began with an October 28 security warning from Zhao, posted a day before the attack was disclosed. He advised users to avoid opening email links or downloading attachments, even if the sender appeared trustworthy.