‘Bad time to troll’: Binance founder reminds Elon Musk of $500m Twitter support

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Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao urged Elon Musk to stop mocking the cryptocurrency exchange following a $6.3 billion hack. He reminded Musk of the company’s $500 million investment in his Twitter (now X) takeover. The exchange unfolded on X on Friday, October 30, after Musk responded to posts about the attack with emojis and sarcastic remarks. The breach has been described as the largest cryptocurrency theft on record.
About $3 billion in stolen assets have been frozen, while Binance has assured that it will cover the confirmed losses. Hackers reportedly managed to steal $6.3 billion in a little over 20 minutes.
Musk’s posts draw a response from Zhao
The discussion began with an October 28 security warning from Zhao, posted a day before the attack was disclosed. He advised users to avoid opening email links or downloading attachments, even if the sender appeared trustworthy.
Musk replied with fire and laughing emojis. After news of the breach broke, the Tesla and SpaceX chief also posted, “Everyday is Zeroday”. A zero-day is a security vulnerability in software, hardware, or firmware that is discovered by attackers before the developers or vendors even know it exists.
He subsequently used a grimacing emoji in a discussion about whether Binance could absorb the losses.
Responding to renewed attention on his earlier warning, Zhao said he wished more people had followed the advice. However, he stressed that the breach involved more than someone opening a suspicious link and explained that attacks generally involve a compromised device or algorithm at some stage.
As per Binance Co-CEO Richard Teng, initial investigation suggests that the security incident may involve a compromised DevOps engineer’s laptop, which allowed an attacker to gain access to a service container and submit unauthorised withdrawal transactions.
Zhao cites Binance’s investment in Twitter takeover
Addressing Musk directly on Friday, Zhao wrote: “Elon, have a lot of respect for you, but bad time to troll. Please stop.” He then pointed to Binance’s financial backing for Musk’s acquisition of Twitter and asked him to show support.
@elonmusk @HuaweiMate6 Elon, have a lot of respect for you, but bad time to troll. Please stop.
Our SPCX shares (from our $500m investment in your Twitter takeover) are worth more than a billion.
Would appreciate if you show a little support. Thanks!
— CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) October 30, 2026
Binance had contributed $500 million to the $44 billion takeover in 2022. Following subsequent corporate changes, that investment became linked to SpaceX shares, which Zhao said, were now worth more than $1 billion.
Binance says revenue can cover losses
The conversation also turned to how the exchange would meet the cost of the attack.
Zhao cited around $3 billion in frozen assets and more than $1 billion held in Binance’s Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU). He put the remaining shortfall at approximately $2 billion.
Binance co-CEO Yi He said the company’s revenue for the year was sufficient to cover the losses, meaning it would not need to sell its SpaceX holdings. Zhao later clarified that he had not proposed selling those shares.